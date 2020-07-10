New X-Men Legends Marvel’s Sentinel Figure Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday Live Stream

by | Jul 10, 2020 9:10 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Hasbro Pulse held a special “Fan First Friday” live stream event today to reveal a brand new massive X-Men Legends Marvel’s Sentinel figure.

  • This 26.3-inch (669 mm) Sentinel figure is the biggest Marvel Legends figure ever made, with its frame comprised of 260 individual pieces.
  • The figure has 72 points of articulation — 20 in each hand alone — which means it’s incredibly poseable and will look awesome in any display.

  • It also includes LEDs in the head and chest, so that the menacing glow of the Sentinels eyes and power source really shines through.
  • The figure also comes with a Sentinel “tentacle” accessory, which attaches to its palm and is perfect to wrap around an unsuspecting Marvel Legends X-Men figure.

  • The X-Men Legends Marvel’s Sentinel will also come with a 6-inch Bastion figure, which has 30 points of articulation and also comes with an alternate Sentinel Prime head.

  • Additionally, those who decide to back this new project will receive a redemption code good for 70,000 Marvel Insider Points and X-Men #14 (1963) digital comic to read in the Marvel Comics app.
  • This crowdfund project will run from now to 11:59pm ET on August 24th, 2020, with a target of 6,000 backers.
  • If successful, the project will begin shipping around Fall 2021.
  • In addition, backers will receive more perks if the project reaches 7,000 backers, with even more coming at 8,000 and 9,000.
  • You can back this new X-Men Legends Marvel’s Sentinel on Hasbro Pulse now.
  • Each figure is priced at $349.99 with a limit of five figures per transaction.

  • In true Marvel fashion, the live stream ended with a cryptic sneak peek of something else to come when we got a look at a small book that seemed to be an accessory for another future figure. No further information was provided on the accessory.
  • You can watch the full Hasbro Pulse “Fan First Friday” live stream here.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed