New X-Men Legends Marvel’s Sentinel Figure Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday Live Stream

Hasbro Pulse held a special “Fan First Friday” live stream event today to reveal a brand new massive X-Men Legends Marvel’s Sentinel figure.
- This 26.3-inch (669 mm) Sentinel figure is the biggest Marvel Legends figure ever made, with its frame comprised of 260 individual pieces.
- The figure has 72 points of articulation — 20 in each hand alone — which means it’s incredibly poseable and will look awesome in any display.
- It also includes LEDs in the head and chest, so that the menacing glow of the Sentinels eyes and power source really shines through.
- The figure also comes with a Sentinel “tentacle” accessory, which attaches to its palm and is perfect to wrap around an unsuspecting Marvel Legends X-Men figure.
- The X-Men Legends Marvel’s Sentinel will also come with a 6-inch Bastion figure, which has 30 points of articulation and also comes with an alternate Sentinel Prime head.
- Additionally, those who decide to back this new project will receive a redemption code good for 70,000 Marvel Insider Points and X-Men #14 (1963) digital comic to read in the Marvel Comics app.
- This crowdfund project will run from now to 11:59pm ET on August 24th, 2020, with a target of 6,000 backers.
- If successful, the project will begin shipping around Fall 2021.
- In addition, backers will receive more perks if the project reaches 7,000 backers, with even more coming at 8,000 and 9,000.
- You can back this new X-Men Legends Marvel’s Sentinel on Hasbro Pulse now.
- Each figure is priced at $349.99 with a limit of five figures per transaction.
- In true Marvel fashion, the live stream ended with a cryptic sneak peek of something else to come when we got a look at a small book that seemed to be an accessory for another future figure. No further information was provided on the accessory.
- You can watch the full Hasbro Pulse “Fan First Friday” live stream here.