Splitsville Luxury Lanes Reopens at Disney Springs With New Safety Enhancements

Splitsville Luxury Lanes reopened to Guests today at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort.

A small group of devoted fans were already queued up outside when our Florida correspondent, Jeremiah Good, arrived to experience their new safety protocols.

Splitsville now uses a “Contactless Menu” where Guests scan a QR code to order food to their table or bowling lane.

1 of 2

Guests are reminded often to keep six-feet apart from other parties through signage and updates on the TV screens.

1 of 3

The queue to bowl has social distancing markers and hand sanitizer.

Hand sanitizer has been added to the bowling lanes and every-other-lane is blocked off.

Plexiglass has been added around the shoe rental and return counter.

Bowling isn’t the only recreational activity offered at Splitsville. Guests can play pool and feather bowling, with select tables blocked off to prevent Guests from being too close together.

New plexiglass barriers have been added in dining areas to reduce the air flow.

Like many of the Disney restaurants, select tables have also been blocked off to keep diners apart.

For Central Florida residents and Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, Splitsville Luxury Lanes offers a nice escape from the heat and the opportunity to go bowling again in a social distancing setting with new safety enhancements.