Tokyo Disney Resort Cancels Seasonal Programs and Events Through Spring 2021

Tokyo Disney Resort has cancelled several of their seasonal festivals and events set for this summer into spring 2021. Tokyo Disneyland still plans to have a Grand Opening event for their new attractions and Fantasyland expansion, but has not announced any dates.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo Disney Resort has announced some changes to their planned entertainment festivals and events. Following guidelines for safely welcoming guests back to their parks, Tokyo Disney Resort has decided to cancel or postpone several events.
- These new changes affect programs scheduled from June all the way through spring 2021.
- While no new dates have been confirmed, Tokyo Disneyland is still planning to host a Grand Opening celebration for their new attractions in Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, and Toon Town, as well as the Happy Fair with Baymax.
- Tokyo Disney Resort Parks and select hotels reopened on July 1st. For more information, please visit our Tokyo Disney Resort Reopening Guide.
Cancelled Events
Tokyo Disneyland
- Disney Halloween – September 11 to November 1, 2020
- Disney Christmas – November 10 to December 25, 2020
- New Year's Programs at Tokyo Disneyland – January 1 to 5, 2021
- Beauty and the Beast program at Tokyo Disneyland – January 13 to February 14, 2021
Tokyo DisneySea
- Duffy and Friends’ Sunny Fun – June 4 to August 26, 2020
- Disney Pirates Summer – July 1 to September 2, 2020
- Disney Halloween – September 11 to November 1, 2020
- Disney Christmas – November 10 to December 25, 2020
- New Year's Programs at Tokyo DisneySea – January 1 to 5, 2021
- New Duffy and Friends program at Tokyo DisneySea – January 13 to March 25, 2021
Postponed Events and Programs
- Tokyo Disneyland Large-Scale Development Area – Opening on April 15, 2020
- The opening date will be determined based on the situation following the reopening of the two Parks.
- Happy Fair with Baymax – June 4 to November 1, 2020
- The event will be postponed until further notice.