Tokyo Disney Resort Cancels Seasonal Programs and Events Through Spring 2021

Tokyo Disney Resort has cancelled several of their seasonal festivals and events set for this summer into spring 2021. Tokyo Disneyland still plans to have a Grand Opening event for their new attractions and Fantasyland expansion, but has not announced any dates.

These new changes affect programs scheduled from June all the way through spring 2021.

While no new dates have been confirmed, Tokyo Disneyland is still planning to host a Grand Opening celebration

Tokyo Disney Resort Parks and select hotels reopened on July 1st. For more information, please visit our Tokyo Disney Resort Reopening Guide

Cancelled Events

Tokyo Disneyland

Disney Halloween – September 11 to November 1, 2020

– September 11 to November 1, 2020 Disney Christmas – November 10 to December 25, 2020

– November 10 to December 25, 2020 New Year's Programs at Tokyo Disneyland – January 1 to 5, 2021

– January 1 to 5, 2021 Beauty and the Beast program at Tokyo Disneyland – January 13 to February 14, 2021

Tokyo DisneySea

Duffy and Friends’ Sunny Fun – June 4 to August 26, 2020

– June 4 to August 26, 2020 Disney Pirates Summer – July 1 to September 2, 2020

– July 1 to September 2, 2020 Disney Halloween – September 11 to November 1, 2020

– September 11 to November 1, 2020 Disney Christmas – November 10 to December 25, 2020

– November 10 to December 25, 2020 New Year's Programs at Tokyo DisneySea – January 1 to 5, 2021

– January 1 to 5, 2021 New Duffy and Friends program at Tokyo DisneySea – January 13 to March 25, 2021

Postponed Events and Programs

Tokyo Disneyland Large-Scale Development Area – Opening on April 15, 2020 The opening date will be determined based on the situation following the reopening of the two Parks.

– Opening on April 15, 2020 Happy Fair with Baymax – June 4 to November 1, 2020 The event will be postponed until further notice.

– June 4 to November 1, 2020