Discover Fun Adventures with the Disney Summer Reading List

There’s never a bad time to pick up a book, but there’s something extra special reading in the summer and this year, Disney is presenting their first-ever Summer Reading List for kids and teenagers.

What’s Happening:

Among the titles are books from New York Times bestselling author Kwame Mbalia, Pixar animator Mike Wu, Serena Valentino and more, plus National Geographic titles and classic Disney stories.

Many of the books on the list are available in eBook, audio book and print formats, and more book titles are available on shopDisney.com

In addition to reading, fans can have even more fun with their stories with the Disney Publishing’s activity sheets Anna, Elsa and The Secret River Zeus the Mighty Explorer Academy And much, much more!

Finally, as part of the summer reading fun, Disney Publishing will be donating one million books to Boys & Girls Clubs of America across the country giving future storytellers easier access to exciting adventures.

Disney Summer Reading List

Ages 0-3:

Ages 4 – 8:

Ages 7 – 10:

Ages 8 – 12:

Young Adult (Age 12 and up):