Discover Fun Adventures with the Disney Summer Reading List

There’s never a bad time to pick up a book, but there’s something extra special reading in the summer and this year, Disney is presenting their first-ever Summer Reading List for kids and teenagers.
- The Disney Parks Blog shared the official list that includes 15 recommendations for readers (and listeners) between the age of 0-16.
- Among the titles are books from New York Times bestselling author Kwame Mbalia, Pixar animator Mike Wu, Serena Valentino and more, plus National Geographic titles and classic Disney stories.
- Many of the books on the list are available in eBook, audio book and print formats, and more book titles are available on shopDisney.com.
- In addition to reading, fans can have even more fun with their stories with the Disney Publishing’s activity sheets:
- Anna, Elsa and The Secret River
- Zeus the Mighty
- Explorer Academy
- And much, much more!
- Finally, as part of the summer reading fun, Disney Publishing will be donating one million books to Boys & Girls Clubs of America across the country giving future storytellers easier access to exciting adventures.
Disney Summer Reading List
Ages 0-3:
- 100 First Words Lift-the-Flap Book
- Frozen 2 – Anna, Elsa and The Secret River by Andria Warmflash Rosenbaum
- Little Kids First Board Book: Dinosaurs
Ages 4 – 8:
- Ellie Book by Mike Wu
- What About Worms? by Ryan Higgins
Ages 7 – 10:
Ages 8 – 12:
- Disney Chills: Part of Your Nightmare by Vera Strange
- Explorer Academy: The Nebula Secret by Trudi Trueit
- Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia
Young Adult (Age 12 and up):
- Star Wars: Queen’s Peril by E.K. Johnston
- Straight on Til Morning: A Twisted Tale by Liz Braswell
- Mother Knows Best: A Tale of the Old Witch Book by Serena Valentino