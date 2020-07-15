Disney Executive Michael Colglazier Leaving Disney to Become CEO of Virgin Galactic

President and Managing Director of Disney Parks International, Michael Colglazier, is leaving Disney to become Chief Executive Officer in Preparation for Commercial Service at Virgin Galactic Holdings.

What’s Happening:

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has lured Disney executive Michael Colglazier away as CEO in Preparation for Commercial Service effective July 20th, 2020.

Michael Colglazier spent over thirty years at Disney, most recently overseeing the operations and development of Disney’s parks and resorts outside of the United States ( Disneyland Paris Hong Kong Disneyland Shanghai Disney Resort Tokyo Disney Resort

Colglazier was also President of the Disneyland Resort

In his new role at Virgin Galactic, Michael Colglazier transitions from “A galaxy far, far away” to our own as the company leads the way in commercial galactic vacations.

Virgin Galactic’s former CEO, George Whitsides, is now Chief Space Officer overseeing development of the Company’s future business opportunities, including point-to-point hypersonic travel and orbital space travel.

In addition to being CEO, Michael Colglazier also joins Virgin Galactic’s Board of Directors.

What They’re Saying: