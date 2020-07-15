Disney Launches New Hulu Ad Manager for Small and Medium Sized Businesses to Reach a Streaming Audience

Disney has launched a new marketing tool perfect for small and medium sized businesses looking to reach the ever-growing streaming audience with Hulu Ad Manager.

What’s Happening:

Small and medium sized businesses can now use a new tool called Hulu Ad Manager

The service is now available in Beta with advertising campaigns starting as low as $500.

Hulu Ad Manager is a self-service solution for small and medium sized businesses where they can manage and track their ad campaigns.

90% of people between the ages of 13 and 54 experience content on a streaming platform.

Hulu is a popular part of the Disney Bundle that allows subscribers to save money when they combine it with subscriptions to Disney+ and/or ESPN+.

This new service eliminates the advertising barriers for small and medium sized companies to reach this potential streaming audience.

Hulu Ad Manager is part of Disney’s powerful suite of advanced advertising solutions,

This new feature gives smaller businesses the ability to advertise in a high quality, premium streaming television environment.

Subscribers are spending more time with content on Hulu than ever before and now all businesses can use their platform to increase brand awareness.

Interested parties can learn more about Hulu Ad Manager here