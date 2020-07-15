Disney Launches New Hulu Ad Manager for Small and Medium Sized Businesses to Reach a Streaming Audience

Disney has launched a new marketing tool perfect for small and medium sized businesses looking to reach the ever-growing streaming audience with Hulu Ad Manager.
What’s Happening:
- Small and medium sized businesses can now use a new tool called Hulu Ad Manager to reach consumers on Disney’s streaming platform.
- The service is now available in Beta with advertising campaigns starting as low as $500.
- Hulu Ad Manager is a self-service solution for small and medium sized businesses where they can manage and track their ad campaigns.
- 90% of people between the ages of 13 and 54 experience content on a streaming platform.
- Hulu is a popular part of the Disney Bundle that allows subscribers to save money when they combine it with subscriptions to Disney+ and/or ESPN+.
- This new service eliminates the advertising barriers for small and medium sized companies to reach this potential streaming audience.
- Hulu Ad Manager is part of Disney’s powerful suite of advanced advertising solutions,
- This new feature gives smaller businesses the ability to advertise in a high quality, premium streaming television environment.
- Subscribers are spending more time with content on Hulu than ever before and now all businesses can use their platform to increase brand awareness.
- Interested parties can learn more about Hulu Ad Manager here.