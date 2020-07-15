“Welcome to the Place Where Magic Gets Real:” Disneyland Paris Shares Reopening Video

Following an extended closure, Disneyland Paris welcomed guests back to their resort on July 15th. Today, they shared a video of the reopening that included a greeting from resort President Natacha Rafalski and enthusiastic commentary from guests.

What’s Happening:

On July 15th, Disneyland Paris reopened its resort to guests. For the first time in several months, visitors were welcomed back to Parc Disneyland, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney Village, and the Newport Bay Club hotel.

To kick off the opening celebration, Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski spoke a few words on Main Street accompanied by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Cast Members.

In a video posted on the resort’s YouTube channel

Guests shared their experiences at the reopened park and how grateful they are to be here following the long closure. Take a look:

Viewers will also notice the new selfie spots throughout the park where guests can take pictures with beloved characters while maintaining social distance standards.

Disneyland Paris is currently operating with enhanced health and safety measures following guidance from the French government and health authorities.

