“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star Elizabeth Henstridge Makes Directorial Debut with July 22nd Episode

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Elizabeth Henstridge just revealed that she directed an upcoming episode that will air July 22nd on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- Elizabeth Henstridge, who plays Jemma Simmons on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., just revealed on an episode of Marvel Live! that she makes her directorial debut on the episode that airs July 22nd.
- The name of the episode is "As I Have Always Been," the ninth episode of the seventh and final season.
- A new episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs tonight on ABC at 10/9c.
- You can see the full episode of Marvel Live! Hosted by Loraine Cink below.