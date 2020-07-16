Disneyland Paris Inflates New Balloon at PanoraMagique as Park Reopens

Yesterday, Disneyland Paris reopened to the public after four months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the reopening of the resort, a brand new balloon was installed as part of the reopening of Panoramagique.

What’s Happening:

On July 7th, after a 4-month hiatus, a brand new balloon design with Disney Characters was inflated with helium for several hours in the heart of Disney Lake at Disneyland Paris.

Thanks to the video uploaded by the resort, this video allows you to relive this unique moment in pictures with some help from the Aerophile teams!