Disneyland Paris Inflates New Balloon at PanoraMagique as Park Reopens

by | Jul 16, 2020 11:47 AM Pacific Time

Yesterday, Disneyland Paris reopened to the public after four months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the reopening of the resort, a brand new balloon was installed as part of the reopening of Panoramagique.

What’s Happening:

  • On July 7th, after a 4-month hiatus, a brand new balloon design with Disney Characters was inflated with helium for several hours in the heart of Disney Lake at Disneyland Paris.
  • Thanks to the video uploaded by the resort, this video allows you to relive this unique moment in pictures with some help from the Aerophile teams!

  • PanoraMagique offers up to 30 guests at a time (depending on weather conditions) the chance to enjoy a 6-minute ride filled with unrivalled 360º views over Disneyland Paris-sometimes as far away as 20km! Moored on Lake Disney in Disney Village, this helium-filled sphere offers a truly uplifting experience for everyone.
  • The experience is environmentally friendly and silent, and high-performing with a fast speed winch with six flights per hour.
  • The Aerophile Balloon was custom-built by Aérophile S.A., a Paris France headquartered company. The Aéro30 was specifically designed and constructed to feature the silhouettes of some of the most recognizable Disney Characters associated with flight. The Balloon is filled with 210,000 cubic feet of Helium. The balloon’s basket / gondola is 19 feet in diameter and holds up to 29 people plus one Aérophile-certified Pilot per flight.
  • While flying guests will be treated to spectacular views of up to 20 miles away, views can vary depend on weather conditions at time of flight.
  • North American Park-goers might recognize this operation, as it is identical to Characters in Flight at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort.
 
 
