Everything Coming to Disney+ in August 2020

Disney just announced everything coming to Disney+ in August! The list includes four new exclusive films like the documentary Howard and the eagerly anticipated Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe. Four weeks means four new episodes of Muppets Now, and the recently announced third season of National Geographic’s edutainment series Weird but True! Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this August.

New Exclusives

Movies

Howard – Coming August 7th

“Directed by Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast), Howard is the untold story of Howard Ashman, the brilliant lyricist behind Disney classics like Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and creator of musicals including Little Shop of Horrors. Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, personal films and photographs, as well as interviews with Howard’s friends and family, the film is an intimate look at the Disney Legend’s life, his creative drive, and the process behind the music. Spanning his childhood in Baltimore, to his formative years in New York, and his untimely death due to AIDS, Howard goes in-depth to explore his journey to become the lyricist behind some of the most beloved and well-known classic family films in the world.”

The One and Only Ivan – Coming August 14th

“An adaptation of the award-winning book about one very special gorilla, Disney’s The One and Only Ivan is an unforgettable tale about the beauty of friendship, the power of visualization and the significance of the place one calls home. Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and vario us other animals. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be. The heartwarming adventure, which comes to the screen in an impressive hybrid of live-action and CGI, is based on Katherine Applegate’s bestselling book, which won numerous awards upon its publication in 2013, including the Newbery Medal.”

Magic Camp – Coming August 14th

“A group of misfit campers help a down-on-his-luck magician rediscover his love of magic in Disney’s Magic Camp, a heartwarming comedy about finding joy and confidence in self-acceptance.”

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe – Coming August 28th

“Stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb, their older sister Candace, Perry the Platypus and the Danville gang are back together again in Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, an out-of-this-world animated adventure from Disney Television Animation. Executive-produced by Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh (creators and executive producers of the long-running Emmy Award-winning series Phineas and Ferb), the movie centers on Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.”

TV Shows

Muppets Now August 7th – Fever Pitch August 14th – Getting Testy August 21st – Sleep Mode August 28th – The I.T. Factor

Weird But True! August 14th – Dinosaurs August 21st – National Parks August 28th – Farming

Pixar in Real Life August 7th – WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop

One Day at Disney Shorts August 7th – Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director August 14th – Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer August 21st – Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services August 28th – Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director

Disney Family Sundays August 7th – Goofy: Pencil Cup (Series Finale)



New Library Additions

August 7th

Movies

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

The Peanuts Movie

X-Men

TV Shows/Specials

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

August 14th

Movies

Ant-Man and the Wasp

The Greatest Showman

Zombies 2

TV Shows/Specials

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

Wild Cats of India (S1)

August 21st

Movies

TV Shows/Specials

Back to the Titanic

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

August 28th

Movies

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four (2005)

