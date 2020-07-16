“Howard” Documentary to Premiere on Disney+ August 7

The long awaited arrival of the original documentary Howard is nearly upon us. On August 7, the film will debut on Disney+ giving fans of Disney’s animated classics a look into the life of beloved lyricist and Disney Legend Howard Ashman.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has announced the original documentary film Howard will premiere exclusively on the service on Friday, August 7, 2020.

The film, first premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, follows the captivating life story of Disney Legend and Academy Award-winning Lyricist Howard Ashman.

Howard is produced by Don Hahn and Lori Korngiebel and features interviews with: Musical collaborator Alan Menken Bill Lauch (Ashman’s Partner) Jodi Benson ( The Little Mermaid ) Paige O’Hara ( Beauty and the Beast ) Sarah Gillespie (Ashman’s Sister) And more

About the Documentary:

Directed by Don Hahn ( Beauty and the Beast ), Howard is the untold story of Howard Ashman, the brilliant lyricist behind Disney classics like Aladdin , Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and creator of musicals including Little Shop of Horrors .

), is the untold story of Howard Ashman, the brilliant lyricist behind Disney classics like and creator of musicals including . Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, personal films and photographs, as well as interviews with Howard’s friends and family, the film is an intimate look at the Disney Legend’s life, his creative drive, and the process behind the music.

Spanning his childhood in Baltimore, to his formative years in New York, and his untimely death from AIDS, Howard goes in-depth to explore his journey to become the lyricist behind some of the most beloved and well-known classic family films in the world.

What they’re saying:

Director, Writer and Producer Don Hahn: “You may not know his name, but you sure know Howard Ashman’s music. He’s one of the greatest storytellers of the twentieth century who helped to revitalize the American musical and re-energize Disney Animation. He left us a songbook that still lives on in us today, yet his personal story has never been fully told until now.”

Howard premieres Friday, August 7, exclusively on Disney+.