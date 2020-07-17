Funko Pop! Walt Disney Archives Mickey Mouse Collection Pre-Order

Funko is releasing the Pop! vinyl 5-piece Mickey Mouse collection separately to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Archives so fans can recreate the Archive’s logo in their homes.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this year, Funko Pop! released a mounted 5-piece Funko Pop! Mickey Mouse box set to celebrate the Walt Disney Archives 50th anniversary, which sold out right away.
- To give more fans an opportunity to own this tribute to Disney history, Funko will release the five figures individually this October.
- Each Mickey Mouse figure retails for $10.99 and will ship October 21st.
- See each figure in more detail in the gallery below.