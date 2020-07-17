Walt Disney Family Museum Accepting Submissions For New Exhibition, “it’s a small world: A Virtual Community Art Exhibition”

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco is getting ready for a new virtual exhibition and needs your help! The it’s a small world: A Virtual Community Art Exhibition will follow on the heels of their first virtual exhibition, The World of Tomorrow.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum is excited to announce that it is accepting submissions for its next virtual community exhibition, showcasing a diverse selection of artwork created by adult and teen artists from around the world.
- The museum’s first virtual exhibition, The World of Tomorrow, asked artists of all skill levels to share their vision for the future. Now, it’s a small world: A Virtual Community Art Exhibition calls upon the museum’s global community to share their vision for a just and equitable present.
- The “it's a small world” attraction premiered at the 1964–1965 New York World's Fair only a little more than two months after the U.S. House of Representatives initially passed the Civil Rights Act. According to one of the iconic tune’s songwriters, Disney Legend Richard Sherman, the signature lyrics were meant to be a “prayer for peace” in the wake of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Like any other work of art, “it's a small world” was informed by and inextricably linked to the realities surrounding its creation.
- Today, just as critical as it was 55 years ago, it's a small world simply and effectively demonstrates the fundamental importance of appreciating and embracing cultural differences. In addition to accepting traditional 2D and 3D artworks inspired by it’s a small world, the museum is also encouraging the submission of original short films.
- Work will be entered in a juried pool for display in a 3D rendered gallery space in the Diane Disney Miller Special Exhibition Hall, and will be publicly on view via the museum’s website.
- A full list of terms and requirements, as well as instructions for artwork submission are available at waltdisney.org/smallworld.
- The deadline to submit artwork is Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 11:59pm PT