Actress/Producer Yara Shahidi Signs Exclusive Development Deal with ABC Studios For New Company 7th Sun

Yara Shahidi, star and producer of Freeform’s grown-ish, has started her own production company with an exclusive deal at ABC Studios.

What’s Happening:

Deadline black-ish grown-ish star Yara Shahidi has founded her own production company with a deal to create content exclusively for ABC Studios.

star Yara Shahidi has founded her own production company with a deal to create content exclusively for ABC Studios. Yara Shahidi became the youngest producer on Freeform with the debut of her spin-off series, grown-ish

7th Sun was co-founded by Yara Shahidi and her mother, Keri Shahidi.

The company will develop new projects for Disney Television Studios to be released on cable, streaming and broadcast.

7th Sun’s projects will elevate underrepresented voices with a mission “to pursue projects that touch upon themes of history, heritage, culture, and joy.”

Development at 7th Sun will be lead by Lajoie St. George, a former NBC executive.

What They’re Saying: