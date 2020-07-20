Katie Couric Hosts a “Parent Trap” Cast Reunion on Instagram

Katie Couric and Nancy Meyers reunited the cast of Disney’s 1998 remake of The Parent Trap for an Instagram fundraiser for World Central Kitchen.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CC3RtRIFreN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
What’s Happening:
- The cast of Disney’s 1998 remake of The Parent Trap reunited for the first time 22 years later for an Instagram benefit moderated by Katie Couric.
- Lindsay Lohan (Hallie and Annie), Dennis Quaid (Nicholas Parker), Elaine Hendrix (Meredith Blake), Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy), Simon Kunz (Martin), Charles Shyer (Writer/Producer), and Nancy Meyers (Writer/Director).
- The reunion includes conversations about casting, meeting each other for the first time, the difficulty of the split-screen process, Lindsay’s double, their favorite scenes, and the loss of Natasha Richardson.
- The reunion is a charity fundraiser for World Central Kitchen. Fans can donate $10 by texting PARENT to 80100 or by visiting wck.org/parenttrap.