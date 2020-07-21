Arribas Bros. Glass Shanghai Disneyland Castle Broken by Two Kids Playing Near Display

Miguel Arribas’s handmade glass recreation of The Enchanted Storybook Castle from Shanghai Disneyland has been broken by two kids at the Shanghai Glass Museum where the piece was on display.
What’s Happening:
- A handmade glass recreation of Shanghai Disneyland’s centerpiece, The Enchanted Storybook Castle, has been damaged by two kids who were playing near the piece at the Shanghai Glass Museum where the display case was knocked into.
- According to Mashable, the piece of art is valued at $64,000 US dollars and took an estimated 500 hours to create by Miguel Arribas of the Arribas Bros. glass shops located at Disney Parks around the world.
- Based on the largest castle at any Disney park, the glass art piece was also the world’s largest blown glass castle with 24-karat gold tourret accents.
- Donated to the museum in 2016, the castle was reportedly broken as far back as May 30th when two children chasing each other went past a rope barrier and knocked into the display case, knocking it over.
- Luckily, the entire piece didn’t shatter, but the largest tourret broke off and the castle has sustained other damage.
- The Arribas Brothers were contacted and the Shanghai Glass Museum hopes they will be able to come and restore the piece when it is safe to travel again.