Disney Junior to Air Primetime Special for “Elena of Avalor” Series Finale on August 23

by | Jul 21, 2020 9:35 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Disney Junior’s series Elena of Avalor is coming to an end and will premiere its final episode with a primetime special. The series wraps up on August 23 and will feature an exciting storyline, returning guests stars, and a few other surprises.

Courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. | Via The Hollywood Reporter

Courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. | Via The Hollywood Reporter

What’s Happening:

  • Princess Elena’s heroic journey to become queen culminates in an epic prime-time finale special of Disney’s Elena of Avalor.
  • The series will take its final bow on Sunday, August 23 (7:00 pm EDT/PDT) with an episode titled, “Elena of Avalor: Coronation Day.”
  • New episodes leading up to the finale will debut every Sunday, beginning July 26 (5:00 pm EDT/PDT).
  • All episodes premiere on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW and the first two seasons of Elena of Avalor are currently available on Disney+.

Series Synopsis:

  • Elena of Avalor premiered in July 2016 and tells the story of Elena, a brave and adventurous teenager who has been learning what it takes to be a great leader by ruling her enchanted fairytale kingdom as crown princess until she is old enough to be queen.”

About the Finale: 

  • “As plans for Elena’s coronation are underway, Esteban’s team of villains unleash legendary spirit misfits, the Four Shades of Awesome. In order to save her kingdom, her family and her friends, Elena must journey to the Spirit World and back, and face the ultimate test of her courage and character, before becoming queen.
  • The finale will feature an impressive list of guest stars (see below) including Jenny Slate, Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen and Andy Garcia guest star as the Four Shades of Awesome and Patrick Warburton voices Grand Macaw, ruler of the dark side of the Spirit World.

What they’re saying:

  • Creator, Executive Producer Craig Gerber: “It has been a tremendous honor for me to bring Disney’s first Latina princess to the screen. Everyone involved with Elena of Avalor, from the creative team to the unbelievable cast and crew, felt the responsibility to get this right. We created the character of Elena with the hope that she would be a role model, not just for young Latina girls watching, but for all children to be able to see what a true leader looks like. From the beginning, Elena’s story arc has been that she would one day become queen. With the series finale, the creative team has been able to bring Elena’s story to the thrilling conclusion that we always envisioned. I can’t wait for viewers to see the final chapter in Elena’s epic adventure.”

The series stars: 

  • Aimee Carrero as the voice of Princess Elena
  • Jenna Ortega as Princess Isabel
  • Chris Parnell as Migs
  • Yvette Nicole Brown as Luna
  • Carlos Alazraqui as Skylar
  • Emiliano Díez as Francisco
  • Julia Vera as Luisa
  • Christian Lanz as Chancellor Esteban
  • Jillian Rose Reed as Naomi
  • Joseph Haro as Mateo
  • Jorge Diaz as Gabe
  • Keith Ferguson as Zuzo
  • Joe Nunez as Armando

The finale features returning guest voice cast members:

  • Constance Marie
  • Lou Diamond Phillips
  • Jaime Camil
  • Justina Machado
  • Gina Rodriguez
  • Mario Lopez
  • Rachel Brosnahan
  • Tony Shalhoub
  • Jamie-Lynn Sigler
  • John Leguizamo
  • Cheech Marin
  • Whoopi Goldberg
  • Cloris Leachman
  • Chrissie Fit
  • Tyler Posey
  • Melissa Fumero
  • Stephanie Beatriz
  • Kether Donohue
  • Nestor Carbonell
  • Andrea Navedo
  • Eden Espinosa
  • Ana Ortiz
  • Gina Torres
  • Gaby Moreno

Creative Team for “Elena of Avalor: Coronation Day:”

  • Written by:
    • Craig Gerber and Rachel Ruderman
  • Story by:
    • Craig Gerber
    • Rachel Ruderman
    • Tom Rogers
    • Kate Kondell
    • Silvia Olivas
  • Co-producer and Supervising director:
    • Elliot M. Bour
  • Producer:
    • Pilar Flynn
  • Series’ songwriter/music director:
    • John Kavanaugh
  • Composer:
    • Tony Morales
  • Latin music consultant:
    • Rene Camacho
  • The series’ cultural advisors are:
    • Marcela Davison Avilés
    • The late Diane Rodriguez
 
 
