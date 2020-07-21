Disney Junior to Air Primetime Special for “Elena of Avalor” Series Finale on August 23

Disney Junior’s series Elena of Avalor is coming to an end and will premiere its final episode with a primetime special. The series wraps up on August 23 and will feature an exciting storyline, returning guests stars, and a few other surprises.

What’s Happening:

Princess Elena’s heroic journey to become queen culminates in an epic prime-time finale special of Disney’s Elena of Avalor .

. The series will take its final bow on Sunday, August 23 (7:00 pm EDT/PDT) with an episode titled, “Elena of Avalor: Coronation Day.”

New episodes leading up to the finale will debut every Sunday, beginning July 26 (5:00 pm EDT/PDT).

All episodes premiere on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW Elena of Avalor are currently available on Disney+

Series Synopsis:

“Elena of Avalor premiered in July 2016 and tells the story of Elena, a brave and adventurous teenager who has been learning what it takes to be a great leader by ruling her enchanted fairytale kingdom as crown princess until she is old enough to be queen.”

About the Finale:

“As plans for Elena’s coronation are underway, Esteban’s team of villains unleash legendary spirit misfits, the Four Shades of Awesome. In order to save her kingdom, her family and her friends, Elena must journey to the Spirit World and back, and face the ultimate test of her courage and character, before becoming queen.

The finale will feature an impressive list of guest stars (see below) including Jenny Slate, Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen and Andy Garcia guest star as the Four Shades of Awesome and Patrick Warburton voices Grand Macaw, ruler of the dark side of the Spirit World.

What they’re saying:

Creator, Executive Producer Craig Gerber: “It has been a tremendous honor for me to bring Disney’s first Latina princess to the screen. Everyone involved with Elena of Avalor, from the creative team to the unbelievable cast and crew, felt the responsibility to get this right. We created the character of Elena with the hope that she would be a role model, not just for young Latina girls watching, but for all children to be able to see what a true leader looks like. From the beginning, Elena’s story arc has been that she would one day become queen. With the series finale, the creative team has been able to bring Elena’s story to the thrilling conclusion that we always envisioned. I can’t wait for viewers to see the final chapter in Elena’s epic adventure.”

The series stars:

Aimee Carrero as the voice of Princess Elena

Jenna Ortega as Princess Isabel

Chris Parnell as Migs

Yvette Nicole Brown as Luna

Carlos Alazraqui as Skylar

Emiliano Díez as Francisco

Julia Vera as Luisa

Christian Lanz as Chancellor Esteban

Jillian Rose Reed as Naomi

Joseph Haro as Mateo

Jorge Diaz as Gabe

Keith Ferguson as Zuzo

Joe Nunez as Armando

The finale features returning guest voice cast members:

Constance Marie

Lou Diamond Phillips

Jaime Camil

Justina Machado

Gina Rodriguez

Mario Lopez

Rachel Brosnahan

Tony Shalhoub

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

John Leguizamo

Cheech Marin

Whoopi Goldberg

Cloris Leachman

Chrissie Fit

Tyler Posey

Melissa Fumero

Stephanie Beatriz

Kether Donohue

Nestor Carbonell

Andrea Navedo

Eden Espinosa

Ana Ortiz

Gina Torres

Gaby Moreno

Creative Team for “Elena of Avalor: Coronation Day:”