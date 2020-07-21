Disneyland President Ken Potrock Shares Message In New Episode of “Disney Cast Life”

The Disney Parks Ambassadors have released a new episode of Disney Cast Life, which includes a look inside the recently reopened theme parks at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris, and a special message from Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock.
What’s Happening:
- A new episode of Disney Cast Life celebrates the reopening of the theme parks at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris.
- Animals are a key part of this new episode with a spotlight on the Circle-D Ranch at the Disneyland Resort and a Cast Member at Kilimanjaro Safaris who made some viral video magic while Disney’s Animal Kingdom was closed.
- Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock also shared a thank you to Cast Members of the Disneyland Resort for their hard work and commitment.
