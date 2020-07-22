Hulu Options “Rodham” Alternate Reality Series Based on Bestselling Novel

Hulu has optioned the rights to the New York Times bestselling alternate reality book Rodham according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has snatched up the rights to Curtis Sittenfeld’s novel Rodham, which became a New York Times bestseller when it debuted in May.
- Rodham takes place in an alternative history in which HIlary Rodham never married Bill Clinton.
- The series is being developed by Fox 21 Television Studios and the Littlefield Company, which also produced Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.
- Sarah Treem is currently attached to write and executive produce the series.
- Earlier this year, Hulu premiered a four-part documentary series called Hilary that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.