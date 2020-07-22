Marvel Reveals New Details and Variant Covers for “Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar” Comic Series

Marvel Comics just shared new details about their collaboration with Games Workshop for a comic series inspired by the Warhammer tabletop game, coming this October with a variant cover.
What’s Happening:
- Games Workshop’s popular Warhammer tabletop game becomes a Marvel comic this october with the release of Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #1.
- Fans of the game will want to also look for a variant cover by Games Workshop.
- This 5-part series is the first Warhammer comic series telling the first of many never-before-told Warhammer stories.
- The debut issue is written by Kieron Gillen (Uncanny X-Men, Journey Into Mystery, The Wicked + The Divine) and drawn by artist Jacen Burrows (Punisher: Soviet, Moon Knight).
- Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar tells Marneus Calgar’s mysterious origin, from his beginnings on the world of Nova Thulium to the unfolding mystery of the Black Altar as a deadly threat from his past reemerges to threaten the present of the Ultramar system.
- Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #1 will be released to comic shops and the Marvel Comics app this October.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Kieron Gillen: "I am venerable enough to have bought Rogue Trader in 1987. Since then, I like to think every hastily dry-brushed Necron, every badly edge-highlighted Marine, every ignored Harlequin (as painting Motley petrified me) has prepared me for writing the first Warhammer comics for Marvel. If I said, ‘Getting to explore the roots of Marneus Calgar and setting the stage for Marvel's Warhammer comics is a dream come true,’ I would be betraying everything this grim future should be since ‘dream’ implies the possibility of hope. But getting to do this is the sort of thing Slaanesh would wave in my direction if she wanted me coming over to the tentacle-y side.“
- Games Workshop’s Global Head of Licensing Jon Gillard: “When we first started working with Marvel on comics, we knew it was going to lead to something exceptional, and it really has. We were both keen to focus on one of the most central Warhammer characters there is and tell their origin story, something that Marvel does oh so brilliantly. Kieron’s depth of Warhammer knowledge mixed with his extraordinary comic writing skill has delivered a unique series that further expands upon the already massive 40K lore. As huge comic fans ourselves we couldn’t be more excited about this first expression of our partnership with Marvel.”