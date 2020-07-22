Marvel Reveals New Details and Variant Covers for “Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar” Comic Series

Marvel Comics just shared new details about their collaboration with Games Workshop for a comic series inspired by the Warhammer tabletop game, coming this October with a variant cover.

1 of 2

What’s Happening:

Games Workshop’s popular Warhammer tabletop game Marvel comic Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #1.

#1. Fans of the game will want to also look for a variant cover by Games Workshop.

This 5-part series is the first Warhammer comic series telling the first of many never-before-told Warhammer stories.

The debut issue is written by Kieron Gillen (Uncanny X-Men, Journey Into Mystery, The Wicked + The Divine) and drawn by artist Jacen Burrows (Punisher: Soviet, Moon Knight).

Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar tells Marneus Calgar’s mysterious origin, from his beginnings on the world of Nova Thulium to the unfolding mystery of the Black Altar as a deadly threat from his past reemerges to threaten the present of the Ultramar system.

tells Marneus Calgar’s mysterious origin, from his beginnings on the world of Nova Thulium to the unfolding mystery of the Black Altar as a deadly threat from his past reemerges to threaten the present of the Ultramar system. Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #1 will be released to comic shops and the Marvel Comics app this October.

What They’re Saying: