Mattel Releasing Star Wars, Marvel, and Toy Story Comic-Con Exclusives on July 23rd

Mattel will be selling several Disney licensed San Diego [email protected] exclusives on July 23rd at 9:00 am PT exclusively through their Instagram account, Mattel Creations. More information on how to order each exclusive release is at the bottom of this post, but first, let’s take a look at these rare exclusive collectables.

Hot Wheels Star Wars X-Wing Dagobah Starship – $25

1 of 2

Luke Skywalker’s swampy X-Wing from The Empire Strikes Back is recreated by Hot Wheels in collectable packaging where a lever on the back can help fans recreate the moment where Jedi Master Yoda teaches Luke to lift the heavy ship out of the swamp.

Pixar Alien Remix Pizza Planet Delivery Driver – $20

1 of 3

ooooOOOOOoooooo! This Pizza Planet box features a Little Green Man from Toy Story in a Pizza Planet delivery costume. The set also includes a cardboard Pizza Planet truck that the figure can sit in.

How Wheels Marvel Land Rover Defender 110 Pickup Truck with Hulk and Rocket – $25

1 of 2

Hulk and Rocket are on their way to New Asgard in this recreation of a hilarious moment from Avengers: Endgame.

How to Order