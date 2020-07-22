Star Wars Reveals Pre-Order and SDCC Exclusive Merchandise

San Diego Comic-Con looks a little different this year considering that all panels and shopping are taking place online. As publishers, studios, and toy makers gear up for virtual events, StarWars.com is giving fans a look at all of Star Wars exclusives and pre-orders they’ll want to add to their collections.
Beeline
- Geeki Tikis Star Wars Arcade Cabinet Mug – $35
- Geeki Tikis Star Wars Exotic Tees – Series 2 – $40
SHAG x Geeki Tikis – Star Wars line
- Mugs – $149 each
- Coaster 4-Pack – $50 for the set
- Swizzle 6-Pack – $25 for the set
- Aloha Shirt – $125
- Prints – $399
- For more fun Star Wars merch visit Geeki Tikis
Diamond Select Toys
- Concept Boba Fett, 1/6 Scale Bust – $120
- Mandalorian in Beskar Armor, 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust – $120
- Legends in 3D Star Wars: A New Hope Darth Vader, 1/2 Scale Bust – $175
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker, 1/7 Scale Bust -$59.99
- The Mandalorian The Child in Chair, 1/2 Scale Statue – $225
- Available at Gentle Giant
Funko
- POP! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Sith Jet Trooper – $15 each
- Available at Amazon starting July 23
Hallmark
- Imperial Probe Droid Keepsake Ornament (Limited to 3,200) – $35
- The Mandalorian The Child PXL8 Enamel Pin (Limited to 2,500) – $8
- Available at Hallmark.com
Kotobukiya
- TIE Fighter Pilot Backstabber and Mouse Droid (Limited edition of 504) – $124.99
- Available at Amazon
Lladro
- Leia porcelain figurine – $610
- Available for pre-order at Lladro
Mattel
- Hot Wheels Star Wars X-Wing – $25
- Available at Mattel Creations on Instagram
New Zealand Mint
- Boba Fett Helmet Ultra High Relief 2oz Silver Coin (Limited edition of 5,000) – $220
- Available at New Zealand Mint
Topps
- Comic Pop Series featuring The Mandalorian
- Sky-Blue variant cards
- Available in the Topps Card Trader app