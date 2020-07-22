Winchester Mystery House Launches New Outdoor Nighttime “Walk with Spirits Tour”

by | Jul 22, 2020 12:57 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, CA, is debuting a brand-new nighttime outdoor audio guided tour on July 29th fittingly titled the “Walk with Spirits Tour.”

What’s Happening:

  • The Winchester Mystery House is launching a brand-new nighttime guided outdoor “Walk with Spirits Tour” on Wednesday, July 29th.
  • The “Walk with Spirits Tour” will take Guests through the expansive grounds of the Winchester estate as an audio guide tells stories about the mansion’s former (and possibly current) inhabitants.
  • During the tour, Guests will get to see inside the historic Winchester Mystery House through several opportunities to step up to the windows and look inside.
  • This audio guided outdoor nighttime tour starts as early as 8:00 pm Wednesdays through Sundays with timed-entry admission at $24.99 per adult and $14.99 per child.
  • Tickets can be purchased in advance at winchestermysteryhouse.com beginning Friday, July 24th.
  • The following safety measures are in place to keep the “Walk with Spirits Tour” safe for all visitors:
    • Tour sizes will be restricted to those in a visitor’s immediate household and capacity will be reduced to ensure social distancing.
    • All guests and employees will be required to practice social distancing and wear face masks.
    • Additional precautions include hand washing and sanitizing stations throughout the property and enhanced cleaning of the estate.
  • In addition to the new nighttime “Walk with Spirits Tour,” the Winchester Mystery House also offers a daytime audio guided gardens tour for $19.99 per adult, $9.99 per child.
  • Guests who want to explore the inside of the historic mansion can take the Immersive 360 Tour online for $8.99 or the Video Tour  for $13.99 to purchase, $5.99 to rent, both available at winchestermysteryhouse.com/video-tour.
 
 
