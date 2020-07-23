Disneyland Paris Releases Virtual Travel Guides to the Different Worlds of the Paris Resort

On the occasion of its reopening, Disneyland Paris has launched an online collection of free travel guides (in French only) to explore the four corners of the globe – while staying in Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park!

What’s Happening:

The USA, India, Australia and even a galaxy far, far away, who would have thought that you could soak up the typical ambience of all these destinations in just a weekend, and a few kilometers from Paris? For all globetrotters at heart, and on the occasion of its reopening, Disneyland Paris is publishing an online collection of 4 travel guides intended to offer its guests a unique experience. Fun, educational and accessible to all, these thematic guides offer unique access to the most unknown details of the Disney Parks. Follow the guide!

Note: The themed guides are also meant to promote “staycations” to locals in the region, and again, these digital brochures/guides are available in the French language only. AMERICAS & OCEANIA This guide offers a true XXL expedition. Departure for the USA where visitors will be transported to the city of Marceline, Missouri, from which Main Street, U.S.A draws its inspiration. Walt Disney Studios Park provides a glimpse of 1930s Hollywood, including The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Then, back 200 years to the Conquest of the American West by visiting Frontierland. A mysterious mountain, a paddle steamer and a real saloon offer total immersion in the Far West. The journey continues to the Caribbean to meet the most famous of the pirates Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean and continues by sea following the famous East Australian Current which takes visitors to Crush's Coaster, a whirling adventure inspired by the Disney-Pixar movie Finding Nemo. ASIA, AFRICA & 1001 NIGHTS Like the Disney Studios with Tarzan or The Lion King, Disneyland Paris celebrates the beauty of Africa. The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pridelands show will make a comeback this summer and the experience continues in the restaurants and shops of the park that await explorers. Then head to India where visitors can slip into the shoes of the most famous archaeologist in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril. Finally, visitors will be able to fully experience a "whole new world" in the heart of Agrabah, a city inspired by the classic Disney Aladdin and the Tales of One Thousand and One Nights. EUROPE Cradled since childhood by European authors (Perrault, Grimm, Collodi …), Walt Disney was inspired by the landscapes of the Old Continent throughout his career. Thus, the Sleeping Beauty Castle, emblem of Disneyland Park, reproduces certain details of the Mont Saint-Michel Abbey, the castles of Loire and the Hospices de Beaune. From France, we also find the Place de Rémy and Ratatouille: The Adventure, a true tribute to the City of Light. Then head to Great Britain in the heart of the fantasy and dreamlike universe of Alice in Wonderland. Visitors will be able to cross paths with the Queen of Hearts in Alice’s Curious Labyrinth and celebrate their non-anniversary in Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups. Finally, it is in the company of Peter Pan and the Darling children that visitors will fly over Big Ben before taking off to the next destination. Disneyland Paris is also inspired by Italy – as it is possible in Fantasyland to follow Pinocchio on his adventures, before tasting the famous spaghetti of Lady and the Tramp at the Pizzeria Belle Notte. The tour of Europe ends in Germany, where visitors can enjoy a typical Apple Strudel at Le Chalet de la Marionnette and observe the many details that adorn La Chaumière des Sept Nains, inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. INTERGALACTIC ADVENTURES Want to extend the experience to the far reaches of the galaxy? Make your way to Discoveryland where visitors will take their seats aboard larger-than-life spacecraft to attempt to aim for the moon! In Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue or Orbitron (Machines Volantes), the immersion will be complete before enjoying a BB-8 burger at Café Hyperion, or shopping at the Constellations store.

