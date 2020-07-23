Mickey and Friends: Stay True Celebrates Friendship In Advance of International Friendship Day on July 30th

July 30th is International Friendship Day and Disney is ramping up the social media fun with a new campaign and global celebration called “Mickey and Friends: Stay True” honoring almost 100 years of Mickey Mouse and his friends.
What’s Happening:
- Now more than ever, friendships both near and far are an important part of our lives as much as staying true to ourselves. Today, Disney has announced an all-new global celebration called Mickey & Friends: Stay True inspired by the Sensational Six — Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto — and their iconic friendships. Countless adventures and almost a century’s worth of milestones and friendship have cemented the Sensational Six as a symbol of loyalty, kindness and hope around the world.
- Starting this week and culminating on July 30, which just happens to be International Friendship Day, Disney is calling on fans across the globe to give a shout out to their friends for “staying true” through social media channels, free digital activations and more, using #MickeyFriendsStayTrue.
- Ready to join in on the fun? Stay tuned to the @MickeyTrueOriginal Instagram handle where we’ll provide fans with fun ways to get involved – each inspired by a different member of the Sensational Six – every day throughout the week. Also, be sure to use the #MickeyFriendsStayTrue hashtag to share your stories of friendship, some of which might end up being featured on Disney’s social platforms and on Good Morning America.
- In honor of this iconic group of friends, an all-new collaboration with Disney Parks x BaubleBar will launch on July 30th on shopDisney.com. As seen above, the first release is themed to Mickey & Friends and features adorable accessories from earrings and necklaces to bracelets and rings for fans of the Sensational Six! Additionally, visit shopDisney.com for an all-new curated shopping page featuring all the best Mickey & Friends must-haves.