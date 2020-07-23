Mickey and Friends: Stay True Celebrates Friendship In Advance of International Friendship Day on July 30th

July 30th is International Friendship Day and Disney is ramping up the social media fun with a new campaign and global celebration called “Mickey and Friends: Stay True” honoring almost 100 years of Mickey Mouse and his friends.

What’s Happening:

Now more than ever, friendships both near and far are an important part of our lives as much as staying true to ourselves. Today, Disney has announced an all-new global celebration called Mickey & Friends: Stay True inspired by the Sensational Six — Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto — and their iconic friendships. Countless adventures and almost a century’s worth of milestones and friendship have cemented the Sensational Six as a symbol of loyalty, kindness and hope around the world.

Starting this week and culminating on July 30, which just happens to be International Friendship Day, Disney is calling on fans across the globe to give a shout out to their friends for “staying true” through social media channels, free digital activations and more, using #MickeyFriendsStayTrue.

Ready to join in on the fun? Stay tuned to the @MickeyTrueOriginal Instagram handle where we’ll provide fans with fun ways to get involved – each inspired by a different member of the Sensational Six – every day throughout the week. Also, be sure to use the #MickeyFriendsStayTrue hashtag to share your stories of friendship, some of which might end up being featured on Disney’s social platforms and on Good Morning America.