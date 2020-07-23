Get Your Movie Night Snacks at El Capitan Theater with New Concessions to Go Program

Even though most movie theaters have had to adjust operations or remain closed altogether, that doesn’t mean audiences have to go without tasty concessions during movie nights at home. For a limited time, movie fans in Los Angeles can scoop up some delicious snacks from El Capitan Theatre.

What’s Happening:

The Disney owned El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles has launched a new program called Concessions to Go

Guests can choose between bundle options or individual concessions that the Theatre will assemble and have available for guest pick up.

Prior to making their snack selections, guests will need to register with name, address, and phone number, then reserve a time to pick up their goodies.

Currently this program is being offered Friday, July 24- Sunday, July 26 with pick times available between: 3pm-5pm 5pm-7pm 7pm-9pm

Guests can place an order for pick-up up to 30 minutes prior to each pick-up window.

Payment will be required after filling out the order form; will be processed immediately, and will appear on credit card statements as "Disney Events."

Concession Pricing:

Bundles $5-$40

Popcorn and Drink

Popcorn, Drink, and Mickey Pretzel

Popcorn, Drinks, Mickey Pretzels and Candies (Skittles, Sour Skittles, Plain M&Ms, Peanut M&Ms)

Individual Concessions $2-$5 each

Popcorn

Hot Dog

Mickey Pretzel

Candy

Bottled Soft Drink

ICEE

Know Before You Go:

Facial coverings will be required for all guests picking up their concession orders.

All cast members will properly and frequently wash their hands. Hands will be washed between each change of gloves.

All cast members will wear face coverings and adhere to all CDC recommended standards of use of such equipment at all times.

Upon arrival at the El Capitan Theatre, please park in one of our designated “ONLINE ORDER PICK-UP” spaces and call (213) 910-5739.

After calling, please proceed to the designated pick-up location, and a cast member will bring your order to you!

What to Watch: