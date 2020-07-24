ABC News Live Announces Daytime Expansion with “ABC News Live Update” Anchored by Diane Macedo

by | Jul 24, 2020 8:43 AM Pacific Time

ABC News Live has announced they will be debuting a new daytime program on July 27th. Anchored by Diane Macedo, ABC News Live Update will deliver the latest headlines and more to streaming viewers several times a day in short 15 minute segments.

What’s happening: 

  • This morning, ABC News Live’s Justin Dial shared a note with the news division announcing an upcoming expansion into daytime.
  • The new program, ABC News Live Update will premiere on Monday July 27th at 9am ET/6am PT and will be anchored by Diane Macedo.
  • Dial says the network will expand Update in the weeks to come with additional coverage throughout the day:
    • 11am ET/8am PT
    • 12pm ET/9am PT
    • 3pm ET/12pm PT  
  • ABC News Live Update will bring streaming viewers the latest headlines, compelling stories, interviews and roundtable discussions in 15 minutes or less each weekday with elements of social media blended into the reporting.
  • Dial says the daily briefs will evolve over time, and notes that current plans for each segment are as follows:
    • 9am Update – International and business news; expanded reporting from GMA and global correspondents
    • 11am and 3pm ET Update – The latest headlines
    • 12pm ET Update – Feature segment “Group Chat” bringing together a roundtable of ABC News contributors, experts, journalists and individuals to discuss issues being debated in the news.
  • ABC News Live will continue to partner with Marc Burstein and the Special Events team to provide live breaking news coverage.
  • Dial’s full letter can be found on the ABC News Tumblr page.
 
 
