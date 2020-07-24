With [email protected] continuing today, Hulu held a panel focused on their upcoming Marvel series Helstrom. Here’s a look at what we learned from the “First Look at Hulu’s Helstrom” panel.

The panel included: Showrunner Paul Zbyszewski Tom Austen (Daimon Helstrom) Sydney Lemmon (Ana Helstrom) Elizabeth Marvel (Victoria Helstrom) Robert Wisdom (Caretaker) June Carryl (Dr. Louise Hastings) Ariana Guerras (Gabriella Rosetti) Alain Uy (Chris Yen)

First we got a look at a teaser trailer for the upcoming new series:

Zbyszewski explained that the show is loaded with Marvel Comics easter eggs as it follows a classic comic book character.

Finally, in the closing moments, the panel confirmed the expected October release date by announcing that the series will premiere on October 16 on Hulu, with all episodes being released on that date.

You can watch the full “Hulu’s Helstrom” panel here:

About Helstrom:

“As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.”