[email protected] continues today and Marvel shared a panel looking at the legacy of classic Marvel Comics, and how new books for readers of all ages are bringing classic comic art, characters, and storylines to a new generation. Here’s a look at what we learned from the “Make Mine Marvel: Bringing Back Marvel Classics for Today’s Readers” panel.

The panel included: Mark Evanier (comic book writer and historian) Lauren Bisom (Marvel entertainment editor) Russell Busse (Abrams senior editor, licensing and entertainment) Charles Kochman (Abrams ComicArts editorial director)

First, Evanier discussed the new Marvel Comics Mini-Books collectible box set, which celebrates Marvel's smallest comic books.

Evanier told his story of how he collected the old tiny Marvel Mini-Books as well as his work contributing to the new box set.

Next, Busse talked about My Mighty Marvel First Books: The Amazing Spider-Man and Captain America.

These books will be a part of a series of collectible board books that introduce the world's greatest heroes as drawn by the world's greatest creators.

Spider-Man and Captain America are the subjects of the first two books, but Busse also introduced the second line of books which focus on Black Widow

Next up, Kochman discussed the Marvel Classic Sticker Book, which features over 250 vintage stickers and 5 pull-out posters.

Next, the panel featured a sneak peek of the Marvel Value Stamps: A Visual History written by comics legend and former Marvel editor-in-chief Roy Thomas.

Marvel Value Stamps: A Visual History will be released this fall.

You can watch the full Make Mine Marvel panel here: