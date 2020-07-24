Disney Releases First Single from “Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against the Universe” Soundtrack

Walt Disney Records has released the first single from the upcoming Disney+ Original Film, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe.
What’s Happening:
- The song is called “Such a Beautiful Day” performed by Ashley Tisdale and the cast of the film.
- This single release comes over a month ahead of the film’s August 28th release date on Disney+.
- The film follows Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue Candace, who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.
- You can listen to “Such a Beautiful Day” on your favorite streaming service, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.