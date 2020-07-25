Add Disney Parks Magic To Your Home With QVC’s Luminara Candles Christmas in July Deal

by | Jul 25, 2020 7:49 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

It’s July 25th and while Christmas in July deals last all month long, something just feels extra special about the 25th of the month. Disney Parks Blog is serving up holiday fun all day, but it just so happens that Disney fans can bring home some Disney Parks magic through Today’s Special Value on QVC where a set of 6 graduated Luminara flickering flameless candles is at a sale price of $89.98, which can be split into 3 payments of $29.99 with no interest if desired.

How are Luminara Candles related to Disney Parks? The technology used inside them was invented by Disney Imagineer Gary Schnuckle, who’s patented technology is under license with Luminara. On QVC, the hosts will often say something like “These were invented by the Imagineers at the happiest place on earth.” You’ve probably seen them before without even realizing it.

The flickering flameless candles made their debut a little over a decade ago in The Haunted Mansion, but the realistic flames are overlooked by the hypnotizing Madam Leota hovering above them in the seance room. An LED light illuminates a flickering plastic flame and in a darkened room, they give the illusion of a real candle flame.

Luminara Candles are made of real candle wax and use two C batteries in each. They can be turned on with a remote and you can set a timer where they will magically turn on at the same time each night and stay on for a length of your choosing: 4-hours, 6-hours, 8-hours, or 10-hours.

With the QVC Today Special Value, you get 6 candles in 3 different sizes, which can be used to recreate Leota’s tablescape or anywhere in your home. They were available in eight different colors, but many of them have already sold out at this incredible price. If you really want that Haunted Mansion look, you’ll want to stick with the classic ivory, which give off a warm glow.

This Christmas in July deal expires at midnight east coast time. We hope you enjoy this opportunity to add a touch of Disney Parks magic to your home, whether you’re using them year-round or just during the holidays. Merry Christmas in July!

 
 
