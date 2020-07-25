[email protected] continued today with a wide array of exciting new panels. One of those panels took a look at the upcoming Searchlight Pictures horror film Antlers. Here’s what we learned from the ”Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking” panel.

The panel included director Scott Cooper, horror mastermind Guillermo del Toro and was moderated by Steven Weintraub.

The panel opened with a featurette for the upcoming film, which featured a lot of footage we’ve seen in previous trailers as well as insight from some of the creators of the film.

Getting into the film, Cooper and del Toro discussed the Native American folklore of the Wendigo, the creature they use in the film, and how Cooper brought in Native American consultants to bring that folklore to life on the screen.

In talking about how they designed the creature from the film, del Toro explained that they used a mix of digital and practical effects to make the creature feel like it was supernatural and yet still somehow of the Earth.

The panel concluded with a look at the final trailer for the film, which was released several months ago:

You can watch the complete”Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking” panel here:

About Antlers:

Antlers stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.

stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons. The film tells the story of a teacher from a small town in Oregon, her brother, and the local sheriff who become entwined with a young student who is keeping a dangerous secret.

Antlers was originally planned for an April 17, 2020 release, though it has since been delayed and is currently slated for February 19, 2021.