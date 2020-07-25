Disneyland Paris Bringing Back Lion King and Jungle Book Shows in August

Disneyland Paris is bringing back two fan-favorite live shows this summer.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris is bringing back The Lion King: Rythms of the Pride Lands and The Jungle Book Jive this summer based on Guest demands.
- Both shows premiered last summer, drawing in fans who have begged for more.
- The Lion King: Rythms of the Pride Lands will return on August 15th at the Frontierland Theater in Disneyland Paris.
- The Jungle Book Jive returns on August 22nd at the Walt Disney Studios Park.
- Guests wanting to experience The Jungle Book Jive will need to register on the LineBerty app.
- Performances of all outdoor shows and attractions are weather permitting.
- Disneyland Paris released a recording of The Lion King: Rythms of the Pride Lands earlier this year, which can be seen below.