Alan Menken Becomes 2nd LEGOT with Emmy Win

Alan Menken won his first competitive Emmy with a win at the 47th Daytime Emmys ceremony for children’s, lifestyle, and animated programs. “Waiting in the Wings” from Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure won the award for Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult, or Animated Program. Also being honored is the lyricist of the song Glen Slater. This makes Alan Menken the second LEGOT (Disney Legend, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony recipient), following in the footsteps of Whoopi Goldberg. Also being honored is the lyricist of the song, Glen Slater.
Awards Won by Alan Menken:
- 1989: Oscar for Best Original Score: The Little Mermaid
- 1989: Oscar for Best Original Song: “Under the Sea”
- 1990: Special Emmy Award for contribution to the success of the Academy’s anti-drug special for children.
- 1991: Oscar for Best Original Score: Beauty and the Beast
- 1991: Oscar for Best Original Song: “Beauty and the Beast”
- 1991: Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television: The Little Mermaid Original Soundtrack
- 1991: Grammy for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television: “Under the Sea”
- 1992: Oscar for Best Original Score: Aladdin
- 1992: Oscar for Best Original Song: “A Whole New World”
- 1993: Oscar for Best Original Score: Pocahontas
- 1993: Oscar for Best Original Song: “Colors of the Wind”
- 1993: Grammy for Best Musical Album for Children: Beauty and the Beast Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
- 1993: Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television: Beauty and the Beast Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
- 1993: Grammy for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television: “Beauty and the Beast”
- 1994: Grammy for Best Musical Album for Children: Aladdin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
- 1994: Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television: Aladdin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
- 1994: Grammy for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television: “A Whole New World”
- 1996: Grammy for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television: “Colors of the Wind”
- 2001: Disney Legend Award
- 2012: Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media: “I See the Light”
- 2012: Tony for Best Original Score: Newsies
- 2020: Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult, or Animated Program: “Waiting in the Wings”.
More on Alan Menken:
- Alan Menken can soon be seen in the documentary about his famed partner Howard Ashman when Howard comes to Disney+ on August 8.
- Alan Menken will also be participating in a fundraiser event for the Walt Disney Family Museum.