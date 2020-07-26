Alan Menken Becomes 2nd LEGOT with Emmy Win

Alan Menken won his first competitive Emmy with a win at the 47th Daytime Emmys ceremony for children’s, lifestyle, and animated programs. “Waiting in the Wings” from Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure won the award for Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult, or Animated Program. Also being honored is the lyricist of the song Glen Slater. This makes Alan Menken the second LEGOT (Disney Legend, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony recipient), following in the footsteps of Whoopi Goldberg. Also being honored is the lyricist of the song, Glen Slater.

Awards Won by Alan Menken:

1989: Oscar for Best Original Score: The Little Mermaid

Oscar for Best Original Score: 1989: Oscar for Best Original Song: “Under the Sea”

Oscar for Best Original Song: “Under the Sea” 1990: Special Emmy Award for contribution to the success of the Academy’s anti-drug special for children.

Special Emmy Award for contribution to the success of the Academy’s anti-drug special for children. 1991: Oscar for Best Original Score: Beauty and the Beast

Oscar for Best Original Score: 1991: Oscar for Best Original Song: “Beauty and the Beast”

Oscar for Best Original Song: “Beauty and the Beast” 1991: Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television: The Little Mermaid Original Soundtrack

Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television: 1991: Grammy for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television: “Under the Sea”

Grammy for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television: “Under the Sea” 1992: Oscar for Best Original Score: Aladdin

Oscar for Best Original Score: 1992: Oscar for Best Original Song: “A Whole New World”

Oscar for Best Original Song: “A Whole New World” 1993: Oscar for Best Original Score: Pocahontas

Oscar for Best Original Score: Pocahontas 1993: Oscar for Best Original Song: “Colors of the Wind”

Oscar for Best Original Song: “Colors of the Wind” 1993: Grammy for Best Musical Album for Children: Beauty and the Beast Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Grammy for Best Musical Album for Children: 1993: Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television: Beauty and the Beast Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television: 1993: Grammy for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television: “Beauty and the Beast”

Grammy for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television: “Beauty and the Beast” 1994: Grammy for Best Musical Album for Children: Aladdin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Grammy for Best Musical Album for Children: 1994: Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television: Aladdin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television: 1994: Grammy for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television: “A Whole New World”

Grammy for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television: “A Whole New World” 1996: Grammy for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television: “Colors of the Wind”

Grammy for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television: “Colors of the Wind” 2001: Disney Legend Award

Disney Legend Award 2012: Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media: “I See the Light”

Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media: “I See the Light” 2012: Tony for Best Original Score: Newsies

Tony for Best Original Score: 2020: Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult, or Animated Program: “Waiting in the Wings”.

More on Alan Menken: