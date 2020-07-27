Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” to World Premiere September 11th at Four International Film Festivals

Searchlight Pictures has announced that the upcoming film Nomadland will have a simultaneous World Premiere on September 11th at four international Film Festivals. The film stars Frances McDormand and is directed by Chloé Zhao

Searchlight Pictures Chairmen Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula have announced that Chloé Zhao’s upcoming film Nomadland has been invited to screen at several global film festivals.

Both Venice and Toronto festivals will feature a virtual introduction by Zhao and actress Frances McDormand prior to the screenings.

Zhao and McDormand will appear in person at the “Telluride from Los Angeles” drive-in screening.

Additionally, the film has been chosen as Centerpiece Selection of the New York Film Festival.

Nomadland marks the first project between Zhao and Searchlight and the fifth between McDormand and Searchlight.

is slated for domestic release in fall 2020. In addition to Nomadland, Zhao directed the upcoming Marvel Eternals, set for release in 2021 by Walt Disney Studios.

About the Movie:

“The film follows Fern (McDormand), a woman who, after the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The film features real nomads Linda May, Swankie, and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.”

In addition to McDormand, the film features David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck).

Chloé Zhao: “The American road fascinates me. It's heartbreakingly beautiful and deeply complicated. I've traveled it for many years and always hoped to capture a glimpse of it. I'm thankful to be able to make Nomadland and excited for audiences to join Fern on her adventure.”

The film is directed, produced, and edited by Chloé Zhao.

Cinematography by Joshua James Richards ( God’s Own Country )

) Music Compositions by Italian composer Ludovico Maria Enrico Einaudi

Nomadland is produced by: