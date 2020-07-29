ESPN+ Premieres New Golf Insider Series “America’s Caddie” Hosted by Michael Collins

ESPN+ just released the first episode of a new exclusive series called America’s Caddie that takes golf fans behind the scenes of major PGA events with host Michael Collins.

What’s Happening:

The premiere episode of the exclusive ESPN+ America’s Caddie is now streaming.

is now streaming. America’s Caddie is a magazine-style series hosted by longtime caddie, comedian, and ESPN golf analyst Michael Collins.

is a magazine-style series hosted by longtime caddie, comedian, and ESPN golf analyst Michael Collins. In the series premiere, Collins takes a look at the upcoming PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco and interviews Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Rory McIlroy.

America’s Caddie is part travelogue, part golf history lesson, part celebrity hangout.

What They’re Saying:

Michael Collins: “I’m trying to bring a lot more fun to professional golf. This is my perspective as a caddie and comedian from behind the scenes. We’ll introduce you to a side of the pros you don’t get to see. You’ll see them and other celebrities having fun and keeping it lighthearted, which is something we could all use a little more of right now.”

PGA Championship Live on ESPN and ESPN+:

ESPN’s live coverage of the PGA Championship begins Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m. ET, on ESPN+.

Thursday, August 6 10 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET | ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET | ESPN

Friday, August 7 10 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET | ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday, August 8 11 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET | ESPN+ 1 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday, August 9 10 a.m. ET to 12 noon ET | ESPN+ 12 noon ET to 3 p.m. ET | ESPN

