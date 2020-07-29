ESPN+ Premieres New Golf Insider Series “America’s Caddie” Hosted by Michael Collins

ESPN+ just released the first episode of a new exclusive series called America’s Caddie that takes golf fans behind the scenes of major PGA events with host Michael Collins.
https://app.frame.io/presentations/dbcf56e9-f883-4a4b-923f-a2780d7b3f7b
What’s Happening:
- The premiere episode of the exclusive ESPN+ series America’s Caddie is now streaming.
- America’s Caddie is a magazine-style series hosted by longtime caddie, comedian, and ESPN golf analyst Michael Collins.
- In the series premiere, Collins takes a look at the upcoming PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco and interviews Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Rory McIlroy.
- America’s Caddie is part travelogue, part golf history lesson, part celebrity hangout.
What They’re Saying:
- Michael Collins: “I’m trying to bring a lot more fun to professional golf. This is my perspective as a caddie and comedian from behind the scenes. We’ll introduce you to a side of the pros you don’t get to see. You’ll see them and other celebrities having fun and keeping it lighthearted, which is something we could all use a little more of right now.”
PGA Championship Live on ESPN and ESPN+:
ESPN’s live coverage of the PGA Championship begins Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m. ET, on ESPN+.
- Thursday, August 6
- 10 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- 4 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Friday, August 7
- 10 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- 4 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Saturday, August 8
- 11 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- 1 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Sunday, August 9
- 10 a.m. ET to 12 noon ET | ESPN+
- 12 noon ET to 3 p.m. ET | ESPN