Photo Update: The Reopening of Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Earlier today, we were fortunate enough to be able to walk around Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort which just reopened their doors for the first time in a few months today.

For those not familiar with Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, the resort is spread across a huge expanse of land, and divided into “villages” based on an island, like say, Jamaica or Aruba. We were able to walk around Barefoot Bay, the resort’s main lake, on a path that is also marked as their running trail, though not all the facilities and amenities were open at this time. Notably some of the quiet pools were closed (possibly due to that “village” not being in operation), as well as the playground on Caribbean Cay.

Our walk was done early in the afternoon, before the official check-in time of 4:00 PM. There were a number of guests already present, though not what one familiar with the typical crowds would expect, and as the afternoon got closer to 4:00 on the first day, more guests were noticeable.

The main building, Old Port Royale, is now the central location for most everything at the resort, including the lobby, which was once in a separate building near the former entrance of the resort (current site of Disney’s Riviera Resort). The Centertown Market is available in this building, though it is Mobile Order only. All digital menus have been replaced by a QR code. Nearby, the Banana Cabana lounge is open as well, with spaced seating. However, Sebastian’s Bistro is unavailable at this time.

Of course, a highlight of almost every Disney resort is their main/feature pool. One of the most popular on-property is the pirate themed pool and kids splash pad of this resort, which fortunately like many of the other resorts is open, though with limited hours.

A fan-favorite of guests who return time and time again to Disney’s Caribbean Beach are the beaches along the shores of Barefoot Bay and the provided chairs and hammocks. Those are still available to be used, but have been spaced out to allow for social distancing.

As we mentioned earlier, not all of the villages are open, notably the Trinidad section, which is blocked off and designated as a cast members only area at this time.

Lastly, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort also serves as the main hub for the newest transportation system of the Walt Disney World resort, Disney’s Skyliner. This is the main transfer point for each line, going to Disney’s Pop Century Resort/Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Riviera Resort/EPCOT. At midday, especially without park hopping as a possibility right now, guests were not common in an area that is normally always a bustling transportation hub.

These are just some pictures we grabbed while walking around the resort today, but will also did a live walking tour of the resort that you can watch below!