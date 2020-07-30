Spotify and Halfords Release The Top Ten Disney Songs Played While Driving

by | Jul 30, 2020 2:13 PM Pacific Time

Curious to discover the ultimate road trip soundtrack, Halfords analysed Spotify data to reveal the songs and artists that are most listened to whilst driving.

The study analysed thousands of playlists that included ‘Disney driving’, ‘Disney for the car’ and ‘Disney road trip’ to show that 'How Far I'll Go' from Moana is the most popular Disney driving song.  

Disney’s top 10 car songs are a mixture of tunes from classic Disney movies and more recent releases. Disney classic The Little Mermaid is the oldest Disney soundtrack to feature in the top 10, first released in 1989, whilst Moana is the most recent, hitting the big screen in 2016.

Although Moana takes the top spot, ‘Hakuna Matata’ from The Lion King and ‘Under The Sea’ from The Little Mermaid follow close behind. Moana, The Lion King and The Little Mermaid each feature twice in the top 10, making them the most popular soundtracks for road trips. Surprisingly, ever-popular 'Let It Go' from Frozen ranks lower down at 9th.  

Other notable Disney songs in the top 50 include 'Go The Distance' from Hercules, 'Be Our Guest' from Beauty and the Beast, 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin and Toy Story's 'You've Got a Friend In Me'.

The Most Listened To Disney Songs In The Car:

  • 1. How Far I’ll Go – Auli’i Cravalho – Moana 

  • 2. Hakuna Matata – Nathan Lane –  The Lion King

  • 3. Under The Sea – Samuel E. Wright – The Little Mermaid

  • 4. You’re Welcome – Dwayne Johnson – Moana

  • 5. Part of Your World – Jodi Benson –  The Little Mermaid

  • 6. I Just Can’t Wait to Be King – Jason Weaver – The Lion King

  • 7. I’ll Make a Man Out of You – Donny Osmond – Mulan

  • 8. When Will My Life Begin? – Mandy Moore – Tangled

  • 9. Let It Go – Idina Menzel – Frozen

  • 10. Go The Distance – Roger Bart – Hercules

Again, this research was all done through Spotify, and UK-based Halfords. Halfords is the UK’s leading retailer of motoring and cycling products and services. Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle servicing, maintenance and repairs. Headquartered in Redditch, West Midlands, Halfords employs nearly 10,000 colleagues up and down the country. To read more about the research and find the playlists click here.

 
 
