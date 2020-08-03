The Vans x Simpsons Collection Debuts August 7th with Shoes, Apparel and Backpacks

Just announced, the Vans x Simpsons collection is coming August 7th giving fans of the hit animated series a chance to add a touch of Springfield to their personal style.
What’s Happening:
- Vans will debut the Vans x Simpsons collection on August 7th on Vans.com.
- The collection will include footwear, apparel and accessories that celebrate iconic moments from The Simpsons history.
- One of the highlights of the collection is a Sk8-Hi that features the entire Simpsons family.
- The Men’s Chukka Pro pays homage to Bart Simpson with Bart graffiti on one side and an “El Barto” poster on the other.
- Eight additional styles of footwear will be part of the collection:
- Moe and the Bouviers occupy Old Skool colorways while Scratchy gets a toon-filled Era style.
- Lisa is featured on a lavender Sk8-Hi.
- Mr. Plow rightfully resides on a Sk8-Hi MTE style.
- Homer Simpson Donut inspired Slip-On Pro and Slide-On sandal.
- Apparel in the collection will include:
- The Simpsons short-sleeve tee with a couch gag on the back.
- White and black Simpsons family hoodie.
- Blue Bart Simpson hoodie.
- Pro Skate exclusive Bart Simpson knit short sleeve tee.
- “El Barto” long-sleeve tee.
- “El Barto” snap-back hat.
- “Lisa Simpson for President” fleece.
- “Lisa 4 Prez” short-sleeved tee, hat, and fanny pack.
- Lisa Simpson check backpack.
- Torrey Jacket with floating heads over Vans checkerboard print.
- Old Skool III Family Backpack (pattern matches Torrey Jacket).
- Krusty Burger long-sleeve tee.
- Simpsons checkerboard crew socks.
- Yellow checkerboard bucket hat.
- The Vans x Simpson Collection will be available beginning on August 7, 2020 on Vans.com.