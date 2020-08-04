EPCOT Debuts Mademoiselle Mouse Merchandise Collection

by | Aug 4, 2020 2:56 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

EPCOT visitors can bring home some new souvenirs from their trip around World Showcase when they stop at Souvenirs de France. Here’s a look at some of the fun goodies that add a little “Oh la la” to your stroll around World Showcase.

Macaron Mouse Ears

1 of 3

Are you a macaron girl? Let us introduce you to a whole collection that you need in your life. These Minnie Mouse ears feature soft pink macaroon ears with a metallic Eiffel Tower as a centerpiece of the box, which features navy and white strips with sequin accents. These little beauties retail for $29.99. C'est magnifique!

Macaron Eiffel Tower Long-Sleeve Tee

What goes great with Macaron Mouse Ears? How about a macaron Eiffel Tower long-sleeve shirt where the delectable cookies appear on serving trays at two levels of the famous Paris icon. This shirt retails for $39.99.

Macaron Eiffel Tower Keychain

Complete the look with this Paris keychain that includes a stack of macaron cookies and the Eiffel Tower for $9.99.

Marcaron Eiffel Tower Dessert Plate

Hungry for some macarons now? Here’s the perfect plate to put them on, using the same Eiffel Tower with serving plates from the t-shirt above. Each plate is $14.99.

Eiffel Tower Minnie Mouse Ears

1 of 2

Love Paris but don’t want Macarons all over everything? Another pair of mouse ears features the metallic Eiffel Tower at the center of a bow with a pattern that evokes images of Paris, also featured on the Spirit Jersey below. The ears feature a pattern of navy and silver sequins for $29.99.

Mademoiselle Mouse “Oh La La” Spirit Jersey

1 of 2

Want to look c’est magnifique? This Mademoiselle Mouse Spirit Jersey features Parisian iconography on the bottom half while exclaiming “Oh la la!” on the back and letting everyone who sees you know that you’ve been to EPCOT World Showcase. All this can be yours for $69.99.

Oh La La T-Shirt

Not that into Spirit Jerseys? No worries, you can still look fabulous in this classic t-shirt that shows Minnie walking a poodle which also says “Oh la la!” This shirt retails for $29.99.

Oh La La Tumbler

Show everyone how much you love sipping and strolling with this “Oh La La” tumbler that features a color image of Minnie Mouse and her swanky poodle for $24.99.

Eiffel Tower La Vie En Rose Mug

This mug just oozes class with Mademoiselle Minnie looking fabulous amidst a scenic view of the Eiffel Tower with the famous lyrics “La Vie En Rose” written above. This charming mug retails for $19.99.

Chic Metal Water Bottle

Prefer metal water bottles? Check out this pink metallic “Chic” water bottle that tells everybody you’ve been to EPCOT and you’re proud of it. This bottle retails for $29.99.

Eiffel Tower Love Sleeveless Shirt

Not crazy about Minnie Mouse? Disney’s got you covered with this Eiffel Tower “Love” shirt where the “O” is Mickey shaped and says “Oui” in the middle. This shirt retails for $34.99.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed