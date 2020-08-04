EPCOT Debuts Mademoiselle Mouse Merchandise Collection

EPCOT visitors can bring home some new souvenirs from their trip around World Showcase when they stop at Souvenirs de France. Here’s a look at some of the fun goodies that add a little “Oh la la” to your stroll around World Showcase.

Macaron Mouse Ears

Are you a macaron girl? Let us introduce you to a whole collection that you need in your life. These Minnie Mouse ears feature soft pink macaroon ears with a metallic Eiffel Tower as a centerpiece of the box, which features navy and white strips with sequin accents. These little beauties retail for $29.99. C'est magnifique!

Macaron Eiffel Tower Long-Sleeve Tee

What goes great with Macaron Mouse Ears? How about a macaron Eiffel Tower long-sleeve shirt where the delectable cookies appear on serving trays at two levels of the famous Paris icon. This shirt retails for $39.99.

Macaron Eiffel Tower Keychain

Complete the look with this Paris keychain that includes a stack of macaron cookies and the Eiffel Tower for $9.99.

Marcaron Eiffel Tower Dessert Plate

Hungry for some macarons now? Here’s the perfect plate to put them on, using the same Eiffel Tower with serving plates from the t-shirt above. Each plate is $14.99.

Eiffel Tower Minnie Mouse Ears

Love Paris but don’t want Macarons all over everything? Another pair of mouse ears features the metallic Eiffel Tower at the center of a bow with a pattern that evokes images of Paris, also featured on the Spirit Jersey below. The ears feature a pattern of navy and silver sequins for $29.99.

Mademoiselle Mouse “Oh La La” Spirit Jersey

Want to look c’est magnifique? This Mademoiselle Mouse Spirit Jersey features Parisian iconography on the bottom half while exclaiming “Oh la la!” on the back and letting everyone who sees you know that you’ve been to EPCOT World Showcase. All this can be yours for $69.99.

Oh La La T-Shirt

Not that into Spirit Jerseys? No worries, you can still look fabulous in this classic t-shirt that shows Minnie walking a poodle which also says “Oh la la!” This shirt retails for $29.99.

Oh La La Tumbler

Show everyone how much you love sipping and strolling with this “Oh La La” tumbler that features a color image of Minnie Mouse and her swanky poodle for $24.99.

Eiffel Tower La Vie En Rose Mug

This mug just oozes class with Mademoiselle Minnie looking fabulous amidst a scenic view of the Eiffel Tower with the famous lyrics “La Vie En Rose” written above. This charming mug retails for $19.99.

Chic Metal Water Bottle

Prefer metal water bottles? Check out this pink metallic “Chic” water bottle that tells everybody you’ve been to EPCOT and you’re proud of it. This bottle retails for $29.99.

Eiffel Tower Love Sleeveless Shirt

Not crazy about Minnie Mouse? Disney’s got you covered with this Eiffel Tower “Love” shirt where the “O” is Mickey shaped and says “Oui” in the middle. This shirt retails for $34.99.