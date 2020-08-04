This weekend, Fortnite’s Party Royal will feature a four-hour programming block dedicated to ESPN 8: The Ocho. On Saturday, August 8th players can hang out with friends on the social platform and enjoy silly and unconventional sports entertainment.
What’s Happening:
- Starting Saturday, August 8 at 9 am ET, Fortnite players can jump into Party Royale and watch ESPN 8: The Ocho.
- The weekend’s lineup will feature the world’s best unconventional sports such as:
- Cornhole
- Death diving
- Robot fights
- And more
- This marks the first time ESPN has presented content in Fortnite’s Party Royale and four years of ESPN 8: The Ocho. Additionally, ESPN will make a collection of Ocho programming on demand within the ESPN app.
Party Royale and The Ocho:
- Party Royale is Fortnite’s experimental and evolving social space where players leave their weapons and materials behind to hang out with friends, play games, watch their favorite musicians perform, and more.
- Players can jump in anytime before the show ends at 1:45 pm ET — or catch the rebroadcast airing from 4 pm to 8:45 pm ET. Highlights of the weekend include:
- Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff Battle
- 2019 Death Diving World Championship
- 2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League
- 2019 Spikeball College Championship
- 2019 Golden Tee World Championship
- 2018 Classic Tetris World Championship
- Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, iOS, and Android.