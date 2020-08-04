ESPN 8: The Ocho Comes to Fortnite’s Party Royale on August 8th

This weekend, Fortnite’s Party Royal will feature a four-hour programming block dedicated to ESPN 8: The Ocho. On Saturday, August 8th players can hang out with friends on the social platform and enjoy silly and unconventional sports entertainment.

What’s Happening:

Starting Saturday, August 8 at 9 am ET, Fortnite players can jump into Party Royale and watch ESPN 8: The Ocho.

The weekend’s lineup will feature the world’s best unconventional sports such as: Cornhole Death diving Robot fights And more

This marks the first time ESPN has presented content in Fortnite’s Party Royale and four years of ESPN 8: The Ocho. Additionally, ESPN will make a collection of Ocho programming on demand within the ESPN app.

Party Royale and The Ocho: