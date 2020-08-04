HAPPENING NOW — The Walt Disney Company Q3 2020 Earnings Call — Live Blog

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Props and Costumes Featured in Prop Store Live Auction

by | Aug 4, 2020 12:30 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Prop Store, one of the leading film and TV memorabilia companies, in association with ABC Studios and Marvel Entertainment, has today announced the first Marvel Television Live Auction to feature original costumes, props and set decoration from Marvel’s longest running live action television series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

  • Over 500 lots will be offered in this live auction, which takes place this November.  
  • Fans can register now to bid in the auction and to get updates at www.propstore.com/marvel.
  • A preview gallery featuring auction highlights is now available here and additional preview galleries focused on each of the seven seasons will be made available every Friday starting August 14th.  
  • Lots offered will span across each season, including items from many of the characters who originated from the series and others who make appearances from the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe or the pages of Marvel Comics.
  • Highlights of the upcoming auction that fans and collectors can bid on with estimated sale prices include:
    • Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie’s Signature Shotgun Axe from Season 7, Est. $10,000 – $15,000
    • Daisy “Skye” Johnson’s “Quake” Costume from Season 5, Est. $8,000 – $10,000
    • Robbie Reyes' “Ghost Rider” Costume from Season 4, Est. $8,000 – $10,000

  • The Darkhold Book from Season 4 and Marvel’s Runaways, Est. $8,000 – $10,000
  • Mike Petersen’s “Deathlok” Costume from Season 5, Est. $6,000 – $8,000
  • Bobbi Morse's "Mockingbird" Costume with Batons from Season 2, Est. $6,000 – $8,000
  • Deke Shaw’s Space Costume with Light-Up Helmet and Light-Up Gravitonuim Belt from Season 5, Est. $6,000 – $8,000

  • Jeffrey Mace’s “The Patriot” Stunt Costume from Season 4, Est. $6,000 – $8,000
  • Nick Fury’s Costume Components with Toolbox Cube from Season 1, Est. $5,000 – $7,000
  • AIDA’s “Madame Hydra” Full Cloak Costume with Wig from Season 4, Est. $3,000 – $5,000
  • Asgardian Berserker Staff Pieces from Season 1, Est. $3,000 – $5,000
  • Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez’s Gloves from Seasons 5-7, Est. $3,000 – $5,000

  • Phil Coulson's Light-Up S.H.I.E.L.D. Badge from Season 1, Est. $2,500 – $3,500
  • Melinda May's Hydra Costume from Season 4, Est. $2,500 – $3,500
  • Phil Coulson’s Chronicom LMD Costume from Seasons 6 & 7, Est. $1,500-$2,500

  • Each item comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Prop Store and Marvel Entertainment EVP and Creative Director, Joe Quesada.
  • Prop Store is offering a free chance to win a production-used Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. “C.A.S.T.” chairback or one of four S.H.I.E.L.D. or Hydra production made patches to five winners who register for the auction.

What they’re saying:

  • Chuck Costas, VP of Business Development & Operations for Prop Store: “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was an innovative series that brought together an original S.H.I.E.L.D team with Marvel favorites from the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe and pages of Marvel Comics. We’re excited to able to offer Marvel fans a curated selection of the most iconic props and costumes from the greatest moments in all seven seasons of this classic television series.  It’s amazing to see some of these gadgets and costumes in person… and now we’re giving people a chance to own them!”
  • Mike Pasciullo, SVP, Marvel Marketing and Communications: “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was not only our first live action television series, it’s also Marvel Television’s longest running television series. This show was truly made for the fans and it has been the fans’ support and excitement that has allowed us to have seven amazing seasons. I cannot imagine a better way to celebrate that fandom than by giving everyone a chance to add authentic pieces of this ground breaking series to their cherished collections.”
 
 
