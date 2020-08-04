“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Props and Costumes Featured in Prop Store Live Auction

Prop Store, one of the leading film and TV memorabilia companies, in association with ABC Studios and Marvel Entertainment, has today announced the first Marvel Television Live Auction to feature original costumes, props and set decoration from Marvel’s longest running live action television series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Over 500 lots will be offered in this live auction, which takes place this November.

Fans can register now to bid in the auction and to get updates at www.propstore.com/marvel

A preview gallery featuring auction highlights is now available here

Lots offered will span across each season, including items from many of the characters who originated from the series and others who make appearances from the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe or the pages of Marvel Comics.

Highlights of the upcoming auction that fans and collectors can bid on with estimated sale prices include: Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie’s Signature Shotgun Axe from Season 7, Est. $10,000 – $15,000 Daisy “Skye” Johnson’s “Quake” Costume from Season 5, Est. $8,000 – $10,000 Robbie Reyes' “Ghost Rider” Costume from Season 4, Est. $8,000 – $10,000



The Darkhold Book from Season 4 and Marvel’s Runaways, Est. $8,000 – $10,000

Mike Petersen’s “Deathlok” Costume from Season 5, Est. $6,000 – $8,000

Bobbi Morse's "Mockingbird" Costume with Batons from Season 2, Est. $6,000 – $8,000

Deke Shaw’s Space Costume with Light-Up Helmet and Light-Up Gravitonuim Belt from Season 5, Est. $6,000 – $8,000

Jeffrey Mace’s “The Patriot” Stunt Costume from Season 4, Est. $6,000 – $8,000

Nick Fury’s Costume Components with Toolbox Cube from Season 1, Est. $5,000 – $7,000

AIDA’s “Madame Hydra” Full Cloak Costume with Wig from Season 4, Est. $3,000 – $5,000

Asgardian Berserker Staff Pieces from Season 1, Est. $3,000 – $5,000

Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez’s Gloves from Seasons 5-7, Est. $3,000 – $5,000

Phil Coulson's Light-Up S.H.I.E.L.D. Badge from Season 1, Est. $2,500 – $3,500

Melinda May's Hydra Costume from Season 4, Est. $2,500 – $3,500

Phil Coulson’s Chronicom LMD Costume from Seasons 6 & 7, Est. $1,500-$2,500

Each item comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Prop Store and Marvel Entertainment EVP and Creative Director, Joe Quesada.

Prop Store is offering a free chance to win a production-used Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. “C.A.S.T.” chairback or one of four S.H.I.E.L.D. or Hydra production made patches to five winners who register for the auction.

