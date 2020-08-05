Fans Can Pre-Order a Trio of Ultimates! Figures Featuring Three Classic Disney Animated Characters From Super 7

Disney fans can now pre-order what we think are some of the most highly detailed and carefully crafted Disney Collectibles around in a first wave of figures from a collaboration between Super 7 and Disney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What do you get when you cross a fanatical bunch of toy makers with one of the most imaginative brands on earth? Pure magic. As part of what we hope is the beginning of an amazing creative partnership between Super7 and Disney, you can now preorder any or all of the first three Disney collectibles: a trio of Ultimates! Figures commemorating some of our favorite characters from the formative years of the Magic Kingdom.

Sorcerer Mickey

From the timeless animated classic Fantasia comes Mickey Mouse, in the role that captured our imaginations as far back as we can remember. We used that same kind of big dreaming, hustle, know-how and a little bit of magic to bring this little marvel to life. Our first Disney toy ever is super poseable and features three interchangeable expressive heads, interchangeable hands, two water buckets, animated broom, axe and the Sorcerer’s giant spell book. The Ultimates Sorcerer’s Apprentice is also dressed in a tailored, velvety-soft wizard robe with a real rope tied waistband.



Disney Classic Animation ULTIMATES! Wave 1 – Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey $45.00

Pinocchio

One of the darkest, wildest, most incredible stories ever set to animation cels, Pinocchio gave us nightmares for years, and a hard-won set of lessons for the rest of our lives. The puppet with a penchant for tall tales and a curiosity for life reflected our deep yearning for adventure, and to fit in – perfectly telling the tale of becoming the person you’re meant to be. Super7’s Ultimates! Pinocchio is a super poseable action figure with 3 interchangeable heads showing his growing nose, interchangeable hands, his conscience Jiminy Cricket (of course), school book, axe, apple, Cleo’s fishbowl, Figaro the Cat, and a smart fabric vest with gold trim.



Disney Classic Animation ULTIMATES! Wave 1 – Pinocchio $45.00



Prince John

Truly one of the great cartoon villains, Prince John and his maneless, spineless monarchy is a masterclass in political mismanagement; one he pays dearly for. Particularly with Robin Hood stealing John’s resources any time his back is turned. The Prince John Ultimates! super poseable action figure features three interchangeable heads, interchangeable hands with and without the jewels of his rings, two versions of the slithering assistant Sir Hiss, a vanity mirror, and a luxurious, plush velvet regal robe with fur trim.



Disney Classic Animation ULTIMATES! Wave 1 – Prince John $45.00

If you can’t choose just one of these classic characters, you can also pre-order a bundle of all three.



Disney Classic Animation ULTIMATES Wave 1 – Set of 3 $135.00



Ultimates! Figures provide an opportunity to serve up all bells and whistles; the ability to create something truly unique for both the Super7 and Disney obsessive fan. The details expressed in each Ultimates! Figure are unrivaled; exactly what you want when you’re working with the classics. And the care taken to create each? That, too, is on another level. As to the characters that received this very special treatment, we dove deep and emerged with a few that have always held a special place in our hearts. Ones that represent the Super7 way of looking at the world.



