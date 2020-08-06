Eurostar Trains Resume Direct Transportation Between London and Disneyland Paris Resort

Guests living in or visiting London can enjoy direct rail service to and from the Disneyland Paris Resort. Eurostar has resumed their transportation itineraries to the magical destination and has introduced new hygiene measures on their trains and in stations.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has shared a new video letting guests know that direct transportation service from London via Eurostar trains has resumed.

Guests living in England can once again enjoy direct service between London and Disneyland Paris Resort in just over two and a half hours.

Eurostar journeys are fast, comfortable, and family-friendly. Guests will enjoy a quick and convenient check-in and a generous baggage allowance with no weight restrictions.

Fares start at £39 each way for adults and £31 for children

All Eurostar bookings made between now and December 31st can be exchanged without fees, up to 14 days before departure.

In addition to resuming service to Disneyland Paris, Eurostar has also enhanced their health and safety measures both onboard trains and in stations: A new seat map ensures travellers are seated in compliance with physical distancing guidelines from Government and health authorities. Trains are deep cleaned before every journey, and cleaning teams are onboard to regularly disinfect high contact areas. All travellers must wear a mask on board and in stations, in line with government regulations.

