“Marvel’s Avengers” Original Video Game Soundtrack LP Available from Mondo

We’re less than a month away from the highly anticipated release of Marvel’s Avengers. In the meantime, Marvel fans can pre-order this new Original Video Game Soundtrack LP from Mondo.

The original score for Marvel’s Avengers comes from Bobby Tahouri.

comes from Bobby Tahouri. The new LP features artwork from Phantom City Creative and pressed on 180 Gram Tri-Colored Vinyl.

You can pre-order the LP now

The LP is expected to ship in October 2020.

