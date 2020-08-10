“Marvel’s Avengers” Original Video Game Soundtrack LP Available from Mondo

We’re less than a month away from the highly anticipated release of Marvel’s Avengers. In the meantime, Marvel fans can pre-order this new Original Video Game Soundtrack LP from Mondo.
- The original score for Marvel’s Avengers comes from Bobby Tahouri.
- The new LP features artwork from Phantom City Creative and pressed on 180 Gram Tri-Colored Vinyl.
- You can pre-order the LP now for $25.
- The LP is expected to ship in October 2020.
More on Marvel’s Avengers:
- Marvel’s Avengers is a brand new third person action adventure game with an all new original story.
- The new, original, story starts on A-Day at the opening celebration of the Avengers West Coast Headquarters at the reveal of a brand new crystal reactor.
- After being blamed for a disastrous explosion destroying San Francisco, the Avengers are forced to disband due to government pressure and public backlash. With them gone, a new organization, Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) comes about to protect the world, which after 5 years changes the world into a very different place.
- Trying to make a safer world through science, AIM has replaced superhumans with advanced AI Synthetics. But under the surface, a conspiracy against superheroes begins to unfold.
- With all superheroes outlawed, a fan of the avengers, Kamala Khan, embarks on a quest to prove the heroes’ innocence and become who she was destined to be
- Kamala Khan plays an essential role as the catalyst to reassemble the team with her unique perspective and incredible powers. Only together can the Avengers overcome the dangers of this new world.
- Discover the world, improve your Gear, customize Skills, unlock Outfits, and reassemble the Avengers!
- The game will also offer online play, allowing players to assemble a team of up to four to customize a growing roster of heroes and help protect, or at the very least avenge, the Earth
- The game’s voice cast includes:
- Troy Baker as Bruce Banner
- Jeff Schine as Captain America
- Nolan North as Iron Man
- Travis Willingham as Thor
- Laura Bailey as Black Widow
- Marvel’s Avengers will be available September 4.