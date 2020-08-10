Poof! Disney Shares Official Trailer for “Magic Camp”

Watch closely, and you’ll notice that the official trailer for Disney+’s original movie, Magic Camp has materialized on YouTube. This morning Disney gave audiences the first look at the long awaited film that’s coming to the streamer on August 14th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney has released the official trailer Magic Camp.

The minute and a half trailer shows former magic partners, now rivals Andy Tuckerman (Adam Devine) and Christina Darkwood (Gillian Jacobs) reuniting at a Magic Camp for kids.

The duo is tasked with teaching the youngsters how to perform magic, but a defeated Tuckerman doesn’t have his heart in it.

Audiences will have a chance to see the film for the first time when it lands on Disney+

The family comedy was originally planned as a theatrical release for 2018 before being removed from the slate completely and never getting any type of distribution.

About Magic Camp:

A group of misfit campers help a down-on-his-luck magician rediscover his love of magic in Disney’s Magic Camp, a heartwarming comedy about finding joy and confidence in self-acceptance.

The Film Stars:

Adam DeVine as Andy Tuckerman

Jeffrey Tambor as Roy Preston

Gillian Jacobs as Christina Darkwood

Nathaniel McIntyre as Theo

Cole Sand as Nathan

Josie Totah as Judd

Aldis Hodge as Devin

Rochelle Aytes as Zoe

Desmond Chiam as Xerxes

Isabella Crovetti as Ruth

Izabella Alvarez as Vera

Hayden Crawford as Vic

Bianca Grava as Janelle

Lonnie Chavis as Cameron

Chauntal Lewis as Maid of Honor

Rosalind Chao as Lorraine