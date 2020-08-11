Historic El Capitan Theater in Hollywood Invites Your Personal Messages To Be Displayed on Landmark Marquee

While theaters in California remain closed, the historic El Capitan theater in Hollywood is jumping on an opportunity to showcase personal messages on its landmark marquee. What’s Happening: Looking for a fun way to celebrate a milestone? Then say it with a marquee! Birthdays, anniversaries and more!

The historic theater is offering you the chance to order a personalized marquee graphic to be featured on the world famous El Capitan Theatre marquee on Hollywood Boulevard!

There are several different packages that can be ordered in which to display your personalized message: The El Capitan Package – $200 Your message appears in rotation with theatre content for 8 hours (appearing at least once per hour) Static hold on the marquee at a mutually agreed upon time Digital photograph of your Marquee Message The Hollywood Package – $100 Your message appears in rotation with theatre content for 4 hours (appearing at least once per hour) Digital photograph of your Marquee Message The Digital Package – $25 Digital photograph of your Marquee Message

Guests purchasing the El Capitan or Hollywood Package package have the option to add animated graphic elements for additional $50 charge

