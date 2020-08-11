LootCrate Launches Limited-Edition Pixar Series of Three Crates

Pixar fans who want exclusive items sent directly to their door are in luck! LootCrate has teamed up with one of our favorite animation studios to launch a limited-edition series of three crates featuring gear from our favorite Pixar films, set to ship in December!

What’s Happening:

Get ready to step into the world of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, The Incredibles, Up and more as Loot Crate celebrates the continuing legacy of Pixar with a series of 3 one-time-only limited-edition crates. Unbox the new Disney and Pixar Limited Edition Series and celebrate the magic of Pixar’s stories, films and characters with exclusive collectibles, apparel and gear you can’t find anywhere else!

and more as Loot Crate celebrates the continuing legacy of Pixar with a series of 3 one-time-only limited-edition crates. Unbox the new Disney and Pixar Limited Edition Series and celebrate the magic of Pixar’s stories, films and characters with exclusive collectibles, apparel and gear you can’t find anywhere else! For the first crate, Loot Crate opens the door to adventure with gear and collectibles from beloved films including Disney and Pixar’s Up, Wall-E, Monsters, Inc., The Incredibles and more

and more Before this series of 3 one-time-only limited-edition crates sell out, be sure to order by September 30 at 9:00pm PST. Each Pixar crate costs $49.99 plus shipping and handling. Supplies are limited. The first crate is expected to ship in December 2020, with crates monthly thereafter.

There are three Limited Edition Pixar LootCrates. Those interested can also pre-buy all three LootCrates, or even pre-buy all three crates and unlock a licensed and exclusive Pixar jacket to add-on. 1-Crate Plan: Split your payments across all three crates. You’ll automatically be subscribed to get crates 2 and 3. 3-Crate Plan: Pre-pay for all 3 crates. 3-Crate Plan + Premium Jacket Add-on: Pre-pay for all 3 crates and unlock the exclusive premium jacket add-on!

