ESPN, ABC Take Home Top Prizes During 41st Annual Sports Emmy Awards

Just yesterday, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the winners of the 41st Annual Sports Emmys. The ceremony honored outstanding contributions in more than 35 categories. Disney-owned ESPN, ESPNews, and ABC networks came home with a total of eight wins for documentaries, live production, on-air personality, and more.
What’s Happening:
- Last night the NATAS presented the 41st Annual Sports Emmys via livestream. The ceremony was hosted by Lindsay Czarniak (FOX Sports) and Craig Melvin (NBC News, MSNBC Live).
- ESPN took home eight of the top prizes being recognized for excellence in a variety of their productions.
- Check out the list of ESPN, ESPNews, and ABC winners below.
What They’re Saying:
- Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS: “The global pandemic has created unparalleled challenges in bringing a ‘live’ awards show program to the sports community. With two hosts, seven presenters, and more than one hundred and thirty-five acceptors coming from either a studio or their homes across the country, the sheer size and demand for new and exciting ways to recognize the great talents creating sports television has been an enormous enterprise that the National Academy has happily embraced.”
Outstanding Short Sports Documentary
E: 60 Hilinski’s Hope | ESPN
Executive Producers:
- Rob King, Alison Overholt, Andy Tennant
Coordinating Producers:
- Michael Baltierra, Ben Houser, Neely Lohmann
Supervising Producers:
- Vin Cannamela, Mike Johns, Heather Lombardo
Producers:
- Russell Dinallo, Jen Lada
Associate Producers:
- Tommy Bartlett, Michael Bollacke, Andy Didway, Alex Eliasof
Editors:
- Jeredy Cruchaga, John Iaquinta
Outstanding Sports News/Feature Anthology
SC Featured | ESPNews
Executive Producers:
- Judson Burch, Stephanie Druley, Jill Frederickson, Craig T. Lazarus, José Morales, Jack Obringer, Jimmy Pitaro, Connor Schell, Victor Vitarelli, Norby Williamson
Coordinating Producers:
- Greg Jewell, Patricia Mays
Supervising Producers
- Jeff Ausiello, Gustavo Coletti, Lydelle King, Lindsay Rovegno, Benjamin Webber, Denny Wolfe
Feature Producers
- Barry Abrams, Luis Aldea, Susan Ansman, Danny Arruda, Steve Buckheit, Zachary Budman, Lizette Castaneda, Tina Cerbone, Jennifer Chafitz, Jon Fish, Miriam Greenfield, Scott Harves, Aaron Johnson, Sara Johnson, Kristen Lappas, Dale Mauldin, Michael O’Connor, Kris Schwartz, Lauren Stowell, Stevland Wilson
Associate Producers
- Alex Brewer, Kevin Burns, Joe Canali, Michelle Caouette, Paul Caruthers, Torey Champagne, Jenna Contreras, Gavin Cote, Josh Drake, Chris Duzan, Scott Frankel, Irving Gomez, Harry Hawkings, AJj Irish, Aliyyah Jackson, Margo Krampitz, Robert Labay, David Lynch, Diego Martini, Daniela Marulanda, Matt McCormick, Cameron Moon, Salim Moore, Jason Morris, Tim Mullen, Rosie Nakamura, Scott O’Leary, David Pierpont, Zach Prichard, Meghan Robinson, Tory Roy, Jason Sanchez, Adam Schaub, Albert Solans-Rubio, Julia Theaman, Josh Vorensky, Luke Williams, Warren Wolcott
Outstanding Sports Journalism
E: 60 The Squad: 44 Years, 41 Allegations | ESPN
Executive Producers
- Dwayne Bray, Kevin Merida, Alison Overholt, Andy Tennant
Coordinating Producers
- Chris Buckle, Mike Drago, Tim Hays, Mike Johns
Producer
- Greg Amante
Directors
- Logan Cascia, Bill Roach
Associate Producers
- Greg Ellis, Stephen Fiore, Cathy Honeywell, Tonya Malinowski, John Mastroberardino, Charles Moynihan
Associate Directors
- Rachel Bujalski, Aaron Frutman, Carl Heinemann
Reporters
- Mark Fainaru-Wada, Mike Kessler
Outstanding Long Feature
SC Featured Taquarius Wair: Unstoppable | ESPN
Executive Producers
- Craig T. Lazarus, José Morales
Supervising Producer
- Benjamin Webber
Producer
- Lauren Stowell
Associate Producers
- Salim Moore, Julia Theaman
Associate Directors
- Chase Brandau, Tom Furcillo, Nick Mihalevich, Mark Tarman, Alexander Zoltai
Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Event Analyst
Kirk Herbstreit | ESPN/ABC
Outstanding Music Direction
Jimmy V Classic Don’t Give Up on Me | ESPN
Producers
- Kathryn Davidson, Staci Green
Associate Producers
- Justin Belcher, Eric Dubowsky, Tim Watt, Warren Wolcott
Music Director
- Kevin Wilson
Lyricists
- Sam Farrar, Andy Grammer, Bram Inscore, Jake Torrey
Outstanding Live Graphic Design
NFL on ESPN | ESPN
Senior Graphic Designers
- Joe Ball, Benjamin Bieglecki, Jeremy Bond, Brian Girardin, Scott Lodge, Chris Mantzaris, Lucas Nickerson, Rob Resella, David Sparrgrove, Michael Szykowny, Matthew Tucker
Graphic Designers
- Isabel Bristol, Eric Colson, Dan Crossland, Mark Digiovanna, Jeremy Edney, John Enright, Matthew Garrett, Jason Go, Adam Konyndyk, Chad Minutillo, Preyas Naik, Joshua Perry, Lisa Rader, Sung Sohn, Amanda Wagner, Arturo Wong
Outstanding Post-Produced Graphic Design
NFL on ESPN | ESPN
Senior Graphic Designers
- Benjamin Bieglecki, Jeremy Bond, Brian Girardin, Scott Lodge, Lucas Nickerson, David Sparrgrove, Michael Szykowny, Matthew Tucker
Graphic Designers
- Joseph Accordino, Brandon Barrad, Isabel Bristol, Eric Colson, Mark Digiovanna, John Enright, Jason Go, Adam Konyndyk, Preyas Naik, Joshua Perry, Lisa Rader, Sung Sohn, Amanda Wagner, Arturo Wong