ESPN, ABC Take Home Top Prizes During 41st Annual Sports Emmy Awards

by | Aug 12, 2020 9:23 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Just yesterday, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the winners of the 41st Annual Sports Emmys. The ceremony honored outstanding contributions in more than 35 categories. Disney-owned ESPN, ESPNews, and ABC networks came home with a total of eight wins for documentaries, live production, on-air personality, and more.

Via TheEmmys.tv

What’s Happening:

  • Last night the NATAS presented the 41st Annual Sports Emmys via livestream. The ceremony was hosted by Lindsay Czarniak (FOX Sports) and Craig Melvin (NBC News, MSNBC Live).
  • ESPN took home eight of the top prizes being recognized for excellence in a variety of their productions.
  • Check out the list of ESPN, ESPNews, and ABC winners below.

What They’re Saying:

  • Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS: “The global pandemic has created unparalleled challenges in bringing a ‘live’ awards show program to the sports community. With two hosts, seven presenters, and more than one hundred and thirty-five acceptors coming from either a studio or their homes across the country, the sheer size and demand for new and exciting ways to recognize the great talents creating sports television has been an enormous enterprise that the National Academy has happily embraced.”

Outstanding Short Sports Documentary

E: 60  Hilinski’s Hope | ESPN

Executive Producers:

  • Rob King, Alison Overholt, Andy Tennant

Coordinating Producers:

  • Michael Baltierra, Ben Houser, Neely Lohmann

Supervising Producers:

  • Vin Cannamela, Mike Johns, Heather Lombardo

Producers:

  • Russell Dinallo, Jen Lada

Associate Producers:

  • Tommy Bartlett, Michael Bollacke, Andy Didway, Alex Eliasof

Editors:

  • Jeredy Cruchaga, John Iaquinta

Outstanding Sports News/Feature Anthology

SC Featured | ESPNews

Executive Producers:

  • Judson Burch, Stephanie Druley, Jill Frederickson, Craig T. Lazarus, José Morales, Jack Obringer, Jimmy Pitaro, Connor Schell, Victor Vitarelli, Norby Williamson

Coordinating Producers:

  • Greg Jewell, Patricia Mays

Supervising Producers

  • Jeff Ausiello, Gustavo Coletti, Lydelle King, Lindsay Rovegno, Benjamin Webber, Denny Wolfe

Feature Producers

  • Barry Abrams, Luis Aldea, Susan Ansman, Danny Arruda, Steve Buckheit, Zachary Budman, Lizette Castaneda, Tina Cerbone, Jennifer Chafitz, Jon Fish, Miriam Greenfield, Scott Harves, Aaron Johnson, Sara Johnson, Kristen Lappas, Dale Mauldin, Michael O’Connor, Kris Schwartz, Lauren Stowell, Stevland Wilson

Associate Producers

  • Alex Brewer, Kevin Burns, Joe Canali, Michelle Caouette, Paul Caruthers, Torey Champagne, Jenna Contreras, Gavin Cote, Josh Drake, Chris Duzan, Scott Frankel, Irving Gomez, Harry Hawkings, AJj Irish, Aliyyah Jackson, Margo Krampitz, Robert Labay, David Lynch, Diego Martini, Daniela Marulanda, Matt McCormick, Cameron Moon, Salim Moore, Jason Morris, Tim Mullen, Rosie Nakamura, Scott O’Leary, David Pierpont, Zach Prichard, Meghan Robinson, Tory Roy, Jason Sanchez, Adam Schaub, Albert Solans-Rubio, Julia Theaman, Josh Vorensky, Luke Williams, Warren Wolcott

Outstanding Sports Journalism

E: 60 The Squad: 44 Years, 41 Allegations | ESPN

Executive Producers

  • Dwayne Bray, Kevin Merida, Alison Overholt, Andy Tennant

Coordinating Producers

  • Chris Buckle, Mike Drago, Tim Hays, Mike Johns

Producer

  • Greg Amante

Directors

  • Logan Cascia, Bill Roach

Associate Producers

  • Greg Ellis, Stephen Fiore, Cathy Honeywell, Tonya Malinowski, John Mastroberardino, Charles Moynihan

Associate Directors

  • Rachel Bujalski, Aaron Frutman, Carl Heinemann

Reporters

  • Mark Fainaru-Wada, Mike Kessler

Outstanding Long Feature

SC Featured Taquarius Wair: Unstoppable | ESPN

Executive Producers

  • Craig T. Lazarus, José Morales

Supervising Producer

  • Benjamin Webber

Producer

  • Lauren Stowell

Associate Producers

  • Salim Moore, Julia Theaman

Associate Directors

  • Chase Brandau, Tom Furcillo, Nick Mihalevich, Mark Tarman, Alexander Zoltai

Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Event Analyst

Kirk Herbstreit | ESPN/ABC

Outstanding Music Direction

Jimmy V Classic  Don’t Give Up on Me | ESPN

Producers

  • Kathryn Davidson, Staci Green

Associate Producers

  • Justin Belcher, Eric Dubowsky, Tim Watt, Warren Wolcott

Music Director

  • Kevin Wilson

Lyricists

  • Sam Farrar, Andy Grammer, Bram Inscore, Jake Torrey

Outstanding Live Graphic Design

NFL on ESPN | ESPN

Senior Graphic Designers

  • Joe Ball, Benjamin Bieglecki, Jeremy Bond, Brian Girardin, Scott Lodge, Chris Mantzaris, Lucas Nickerson, Rob Resella, David Sparrgrove, Michael Szykowny, Matthew Tucker

Graphic Designers

  • Isabel Bristol, Eric Colson, Dan Crossland, Mark Digiovanna, Jeremy Edney, John Enright, Matthew Garrett, Jason Go, Adam Konyndyk, Chad Minutillo, Preyas Naik, Joshua Perry, Lisa Rader, Sung Sohn, Amanda Wagner, Arturo Wong

Outstanding Post-Produced Graphic Design

NFL on ESPN | ESPN

Senior Graphic Designers

  • Benjamin Bieglecki, Jeremy Bond, Brian Girardin, Scott Lodge, Lucas Nickerson, David Sparrgrove, Michael Szykowny, Matthew Tucker

Graphic Designers

  • Joseph Accordino, Brandon Barrad, Isabel Bristol, Eric Colson, Mark Digiovanna, John Enright, Jason Go, Adam Konyndyk, Preyas Naik, Joshua Perry, Lisa Rader, Sung Sohn, Amanda Wagner, Arturo Wong
 
 
