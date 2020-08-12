Josh Gad to Narrate “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” Docuseries Coming to Disney+ September 25

by | Aug 12, 2020 11:21 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

A new nature docuseries is coming to Disney+ this fall. Produced by National Geographic, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom will take audiences behind the scenes of two Disney Parks to discover how they create magic while providing world class care to hundreds of species.

What’s Happening:

  • On Friday, September 25, Disney+ debuts its next original series from National Geographic, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
  • This series gives viewers an all-access pass to explore the magic of nature within Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT.
  • Narrated by Josh Gad (Frozen, Frozen II), the eight-episode docu-series is the ultimate tribute to the parks’ magnificent array of more than 300 species and 5,000-plus animals and the herculean tasks their animal care experts undertake to keep things running day and night.

About the Series:

  • Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom peeks behind the curtain of the most-visited theme parks in the world to explore Earth’s iconic animal kingdoms with Disney’s dedicated and highly skilled animal care experts and veterinary teams as guides.
  • The series was filmed across five months, and dives into the details of each park, unveiling the multifaceted aspects of animal care, operations and Imagineering.
  • Viewers will be introduced to enchanting animals and can spend time with all the parks’ residents in brand-new ways, including the following:
    • Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail — Hang out with the newest member of the gorilla troop, baby Grace, named after the GRACE (Gorilla Rehabilitation and Conservation Education Center) gorilla sanctuary in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and help her dad and troop leader, Gino, celebrate his 39th birthday.
    • Harambe Wildlife Reserve — Meet animal keeper Rory and come face to knee with his best friend, supermom Masai giraffe Kenya; play fetch with black rhino Badru and his keeper, Katie.

  • Kilimanjaro Safaris — Swing past a day spa as keeper Nicole gives two hyenas a bath in the hopes that they’ll be as endearing to guests as they are to her; watch Dakari, the alpha male African lion, reign over his land; and meet Kinsey, the alpha lioness, who’s the real ruler of the pride.
  • Discovery Island — Stop by the love nest of Carri and Bones, an endangered vulture couple, as animal keeper Tricia sets the mood for mating and steps up as eggsitter.
  • Tiger Temple — Witness animal care experts employing extra creativity to keep critically endangered Sumatran tigers Anala and Sohni entertained.

  • The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT — Plunge in with some of the 3,000 ocean animals that call it home, including an injured wild sea turtle, Harry; rescued manatees Lil’ Joe and Lou; Darby, a pregnant spotted eagle ray; and aquarist Amanda, who is also expecting.

What They’re Saying: 

  • Narrator Josh Gad: “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom captures the spirit of these two world-famous parks and its animals and ushers that feeling directly into viewers’ living rooms. Each episode, we get to know these animals intimately and are immersed in the magic of Disney, and it’s been a joy giving voice to this ultimate adventure.”
  • Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President, Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment, Disney Parks: “Whether you have visited our parks hundreds of times, or you are being introduced for the first time through Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, viewers will get an unparalleled, all-new experience as they meet some of the most intriguing animals in our care. I’m extremely proud of the work our team does to accomplish and deliver on Disney’s commitment to best-in-class animal care and conservation as we aim to live in harmony with nature and protect the wondrous wildlife on our planet.”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom comes to Disney+ on September 25th.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
